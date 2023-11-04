(Update, adds comments of von der Leyen in paragraphs 2-4, 14-15, Zelensky in paragraphs 7-9)

By Olena Harmash

KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday Ukraine had made “excellent progress” towards joining the European Union, days ahead of a major report on Kiev’s membership bid.

Standing next to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he highlighted Kiev’s judicial reforms, saying Ukraine had reached several milestones despite the war with Russia.

“I must say that you have made excellent progress,” he told a joint news conference in Kiev.

“I know that you are in the process of carrying out excellent reforms. If this happens and, I am confident, Ukraine can reach its ambitious goal of moving to the next stage in the accession process.”

An EU assessment on Wednesday is expected to show how far Ukraine has progressed in meeting various economic, legal and other criteria to clear the way for accession talks in December.

Ukraine, which applied to join the EU in February 2022 days after Russia’s full-scale invasion, sees membership as a top priority.

Zelensky vowed to push for reforms, saying the Ukrainian government has implemented all necessary measures to ensure its preparedness. He emphasized efforts to fight corruption, improve transparency, and reduce the influence of oligarchs on the economy.

Zelensky said, “This visit is taking place at a historic moment… when we are waiting for a political decision regarding Ukraine. This decision will have a significant impact not only on Ukraine but on all of Europe.”

“Ukraine does not stop at transforming our institutions, reforms will continue.”

The EU’s 27 members are due to decide at a summit in December whether to allow Kiev to begin accession talks, which would require unanimous support.

Ukraine’s bid got a boost on Thursday when German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was confident the EU would advance Ukraine’s application next month.

Membership negotiations typically take years and involve extensive legal, political and economic reforms. The Ukraine issue has become even more difficult because of the war.

Von der Leyen’s visit comes as Ukrainian troops are facing war fatigue and concerns are rising over the future of vital US military aid.

He said the EU has already provided 83 billion euros to Ukraine and plans to send another 3 billion euros by the end of the year.

Von der Leyen also said a proposal to collect profits from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine rebuild was underway and results were expected before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Giles Elgood)

