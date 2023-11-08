(Adds Devon Energy results in last paragraph)

By Sabrina Vale

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Occidental Petroleum beat analysts’ third-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday on strong U.S. oil production, but its results were down from a year earlier due to lower energy prices and weak chemicals and pipeline results. There were very few.

The oil and gas company reported a profit of $1.18 per share, compared with the average Wall Street analyst forecast of a profit of 84 cents per share, according to LSEG. Adjusted revenue fell by more than half to $1.13 billion compared with the same quarter last year.

U.S. oil producers are reporting weak profits in the third quarter due to falling oil and gas prices compared with a year ago. But due to improvement in prices, earnings have increased compared to the second quarter.

Occidental sold its oil for an average of $80.70 a barrel in the third quarter, down from $83.64 a barrel a year earlier, but up 10% from the second quarter.

It bought back $342 million of Berkshire Hathaway’s preferred shares, making it a 15% redemption of the initial $10 billion investment by Warren Buffett’s firm this year, which was used by Occidental to acquire Anadarko Petroleum in 2019 .

The payment came as Berkshire bought about $246 million in Occidental stock last month, increasing its stake to 25.8%.

Shares were up 65 cents a share in late trading after falling 2.5% to close at $60.20.

The U.S. oil and gas producer pumped 1.22 million barrels of oil and gas per day (mboed), well above the 1.19 mboed midpoint of its August forecast.

The results were helped by asset sales that generated $142 million in pre-tax earnings.

Earnings at its chemical and midstream unit fell from a year earlier. Midstream went from a profit of $104 million to a loss of $130 million.

Profit at its chemicals business fell to $373 million from $580 million a year earlier.

Separately, the company said investment firm BlackRock has agreed to invest $550 million in a proposed direct air capture carbon project in Texas. Rival oil producer Devon Energy had adjusted profit of $1.65 a share, better than analysts’ estimate of $1.57 a share.

However, Devon shares fell after the company forecast oil and gas production would be flat at about 650,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter and 2024. (Reporting by Sabrina Vale in Houston and Psorasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elluri, Stephen Coates and Jamie Freed)

