UPDATE 3-Dutch insurer Aegon raises capital generation target on US strength

By Gail Sheehan and Victor Gauri-Laffont

Nov 16 (Reuters) – Dutch insurer Aegon raised its annual capital output forecast on Thursday after topping third-quarter expectations on the same metric due to a strong performance in its key U.S. market.

Aegon is simplifying its corporate structure by selling Central and Eastern European businesses while focusing on US operations.

It expects operating capital creation this year to be about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion). It was previously expected to reach the €1.2 billion mark in 2025.

However, the group maintained its 2025 target and CEO Lord Freese told Reuters there would be “a little more pressure on capital” going forward.

The company’s share price rose 3.7% to about 5 euros by 0852 GMT.

KBC analyst Thomas Couvreur pointed to “continued solid sales momentum and strong underlying results” in a note to investors.

Aegon generated 310 million euros in operating capital in the third quarter after retaining funding and operating expenses, up 29% from a year earlier and well above the 212 million euros expected by analysts.

Aegon’s Americas region, which includes most of the US business, represented two-thirds of operating capital generation in the quarter.

The picture was “a little more mixed” in Britain, which generated about 15% of group operating capital, Fries said. The sector’s total net deposit outflows rose 6% in the quarter to 1.92 billion pounds ($2.38 billion).

This was due to the loss of a large client in its pensions business, Freese said, and underlying growth was “still quite buoyant”. ($1 = 0.9228 euros) ($1 = 0.8078 pounds) (Reporting by Gail Sheehan and Victor Gauri-Laffont in Gdansk; Editing by Mila Nissi, Christopher Cushing and David Goodman)

