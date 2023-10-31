(Adds shipping time, adds context on how Apple assembles the parts of chips, adds target market and adds how changes to the lineup may affect corporate buyers)

by Stephen Nellis

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it has redesigned its graphics processing units (GPUs), Which is a major part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.

The new computers and the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips were unveiled at an online event focused on professional users.

In the US, the 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at $1,599 and the 16-inch version will start at $2,499. The new iMac desktop with the M3 family of chips starts at $1,299. Some will be available next week, while others won’t ship until late November.

Apple has seen a revitalization in its Mac business, with its market share nearly doubling to about 11% since 2020, according to preliminary data from IDC, when it broke away from Intel and started developing its own Macs as the brains of machines. Started using custom-designed chips.

As part of its focus on business users on Monday, it showed off a new secure screen sharing feature that will let them get on their machines from remote locations.

The company’s custom chips, which use Arm Holdings’ design technology, have given its Macs better battery life and, for some tasks, better performance than machines using Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

Unlike other laptop manufacturers, which may combine Intel’s central processor unit (CPU) with Nvidia’s GPU, Apple has combined both parts in its Apple Silicon chips, which the company claims gives it a better performance than its competitors. Gives better performance than.

Apple’s shift to the market has prompted Qualcomm to double down on its efforts to make Arm-based chips for Windows, announcing plans last week to release a chip that’s faster than some of Apple’s offerings. And is more energy efficient. Reuters reported last week that Nvidia also plans to jump into the PC market as early as 2025.

corporate shopping

Apple aimed the new machines squarely at designers, musicians and software developers, at one point highlighting the way a user’s memory could be exploited by artificial intelligence researchers, whose chatbots and other creations often They are limited by how much data can be stored in a computer. Memory.

Apple also made changes to its overall line of computers that may change the behavior of corporate buyers.

By reducing the US price of the new 14-inch MacBook Pro from $1,999 to $1,599, Apple appears to have removed the cheaper $1,299 13-inch model of its MacBook Pro, which was a big seller for businesses , said chief executive and principal Ben Bajarin. Creative Strategies Analyst.

The move will likely clarify the choice among the company’s model lines, leading to a choice between Apple’s productivity-oriented MacBook Air models, which are priced at $1,299, or the new $1,599 starting price for MacBook Pro models.

At Apple, the Mac generated $40.18 billion in revenue in its fiscal year 2022, or about 11% of its revenue. While that was up 14% from the previous fiscal year, sales have slowed this year along with the rest of the PC industry, which has suffered a downturn following the pandemic.

Apple said the new chips will be the first for laptops and desktops to use 3 nanometer manufacturing technology, which will give the chips better performance for every watt of power used.

Apple did not say who is making the chips, but analysts believe it is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which uses the same technology to make chips for the top-end iPhone 15 models.

Throughout the event, Apple executives compared the performance of new MacBooks and iMac machines to older Apple machines with Intel’s chips, revealing how much speed up customers will see when upgrading to devices with Apple’s own chips. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; additional reporting by Shivani Tanna and Jhanvi Nidumolu in Bengaluru and Peter Henderson and Sayantani Ghosh in San Francisco; editing by Marguerita Choy and Jamie Freed)

Source: finance.yahoo.com