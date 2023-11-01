(Adds description of claim in paragraphs 1-3, description of decision in paragraph 8, response in paragraphs 9-10, and background in paragraph 11)

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Apple Inc lost on Wednesday a bid to stop a massive $2 billion London lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of hiding faulty batteries in millions of iPhones.

The lawsuit was filed by British consumer champion Justin Gutman on behalf of approximately 24 million iPhone users in the United Kingdom.

Guttmann is demanding 1.6 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) plus interest from Apple in damages, with the mid-range of the claim being 853 million pounds.

His lawyers argued that Apple concealed battery issues by “throttling” some phone models with software updates and installing a power management tool that limited performance.

However, Apple said the lawsuit was “baseless” and strongly denied that the batteries in the iPhones were defective, except for a small number of iPhone 6s models, for which it offered free battery replacements.

The company sought to have the case thrown out of court, but the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) said Gutman’s case could proceed in a written judgment on Wednesday.

However, the CAT said Gutmann’s case “lacked clarity and specificity” that needed to be resolved before any trial.

It also said Gutman’s litigation funding arrangements may need to be changed following a landmark Supreme Court ruling in July that many such agreements were unlawful.

Gutman said in a statement that the decision was “a major step forward for consumer justice.”

An Apple spokesperson cited a previous statement, which said: “We have never done anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product or impair the user experience to promote customer upgrades – And never will.”

The certification of Gutman’s case adds to the number of high-value mega lawsuits currently being brought in London, following the July decision to pursue claims against major banks for alleged foreign exchange manipulation. ($1 = 0.8229 pounds) (Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Source: finance.yahoo.com