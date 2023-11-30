(Recasts and writes, Origin adds share price)

by Scott Murdoch

Nov 30 (Reuters) – Origin Energy on Thursday rejected a “complex” $10.6 billion back-up offer by a Brookfield-led consortium to buy the firm, but advised investors to agree to the group’s current bid. Gave.

Origin shares fell 2.5% to A$8.12 in early trading on Thursday, the lowest in eight months.

Origin Energy said in a statement that its board considered the amended proposal to be “incomplete, complex, overly conditional and does not provide sufficient certainty for its shareholders.”

Instead, it said Origin investors should vote in favor of the consortium’s previous offer at a meeting in Sydney on Monday.

The Brookfield consortium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The consortium has offered A$6.59 and A$1.86 in cash and a A$0.39 special dividend per basic share. Taking into account foreign exchange movements, the bid is now worth $9.39 per share.

The revised offer unveiled last week was at the same price but would allow institutional investors to remain invested in Origin’s energy markets business, which will be owned by Brookfield.

If that bid fails to get 75% shareholder support, an alternative proposal has been lodged under which Origin would sell the energy markets business to Brookfield for A$12.3 billion ($8.14 billion).

In that case, EIG would make an off-market acquisition offer for the rest of Origin, roughly a 27.5% stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG).

If EIG gets control of Origin up to 90.1%, Origin shareholders will receive A$9.08 per share, or a total of A$10.2 billion, plus an additional A$0.22 per share.

“It is also the board’s view that the value of the amended offer does not adequately compensate shareholders, including taking into account the extended timeline required for the offer,” Origin said.

Origin said the newly revised proposal also includes the need to finalize a set of regulatory approvals as well as various funding arrangements, which would extend the deal’s timeline. ($1 = 1.5108 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Lincoln Feist)

