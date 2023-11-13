(Adds background details from email in paragraphs 8-10)

By Greg Bensinger

Nov 13 (Reuters) – Amazon.com is cutting about 180 jobs in its games division as part of a broader restructuring, a second round within at least a week, according to an email seen by Reuters on Monday. There has been a reduction of.

“After our initial restructuring in April, it became clear that we needed to focus our resources even more on the areas that are growing with the highest potential to drive our business forward,” Christoph Hartmann, Vice President According to a November 13 email from the president of Amazon Games.

The company began notifying employees Monday morning that their roles had been eliminated. This represents the second cut in the division this year.

Amazon also began cutting jobs in its streaming music and podcasts division last week, according to people familiar with the matter. According to sources, it has also cut a small number of jobs in its human resources unit known as People Experience and Technology or PXT.

The games division offers downloadable versions of several video games on a monthly rotation, as well as some Twitch channels and other services. Hartman said the company is focusing on free games, known as Prime Gaming, which are offered as a benefit as part of a $139 annual Prime membership, which also includes free shipping and free streaming video. Is.

“We’ve listened to our customers and we know giving away a free game every month is what they want most, so we’re refining our Prime benefit to increase our focus there,” he said.

In April, Amazon cut about 100 jobs in the games unit.

The latest cuts come even as Amazon’s third-quarter net income far exceeded analyst estimates and the Seattle-based company reported revenue in the final quarter of the year that was roughly in line with expectations.

Amazon has cut more than 27,000 roles over the past year, part of a wave of tech layoffs in the United States as companies hired too many people during the pandemic.

Hartman said, “I believe this is the second time this year you’re hearing about organization-wide team changes and seeing colleagues leaving, so let me be very clear when I say this :I am confident about my future.” (Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

Source: finance.yahoo.com