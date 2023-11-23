(WHO adds comment from China, NHC event, details from social media, paragraphs 8-11, 13-14)

Nov 23 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked China for details on reports of a rise in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children, in what its China office called a “routine” investigation on Thursday.

Chinese officials from the National Health Commission held a press conference on 13 November to report the increase in the incidence of the respiratory disease.

Officials attributed the increase to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the spread of known pathogens such as influenza, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that typically affects young children, respiratory syncytial virus and that virus which causes COVID-19.

Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the initial COVID-19 cases that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

On Wednesday, WHO said groups including the Emerging Diseases Surveillance Program had reported clusters of unknown pneumonia in children in northern China. WHO said it was unclear whether these were linked to the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities or to isolated incidents.

WHO said it had sought additional epidemiological and clinical information as well as laboratory results from the reported outbreak in children through the International Health Regulation mechanism.

It also sought more information from China on trends in the spread of known pathogens and the burden on health care systems. WHO said it is in touch with physicians and scientists in China through its existing technical partnerships and networks.

WHO China said it was “routine” to request information on increases in respiratory illnesses and that clusters of pneumonia in children had been reported from member countries such as China.

WHO China said in an emailed statement that the global agency decided to issue a statement on China sharing available information after it received several questions about it from the media.

According to a transcript, the undiagnosed pneumonia was not mentioned at last week’s press conference, but one speaker said everyone felt like there had been an increase in respiratory illnesses this year compared to three years ago.

The speaker said global surveillance of Mycoplasma pneumoniae has been low over the past three years and epidemics are cyclical, occurring every three to seven years.

WHO said an increase in influenza-like illness has been reported in northern China since mid-October compared to the same period in the past three years.

It said China has systems in place to capture information on disease incidence trends and report that data to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

In recent days, media in cities such as Xian in the northwest have posted videos of hospitals crowded with parents and children waiting for tests.

Some social media users have posted photos of children doing homework while receiving intravenous drips in the hospital.

WHO said that while it was seeking additional information, it recommended that people in China follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory disease.

It said such measures include vaccination, maintaining distance from sick people, staying home when sick, getting testing and medical care as needed, wearing masks appropriately, ensuring good ventilation and washing hands regularly. (Reporting by Dina Beasley in Los Angeles and Andrew Silver in Shanghai; Editing by Stephen Coates, Robert Birsel)

