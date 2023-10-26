(Adds context on impact of decision in paragraphs 3 and 8, Apple comment in paragraph 6, Effort to Massimo comment in paragraph 7)

by blake britain

Oct 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an order on Thursday that could block Apple from importing its Apple Watches after it found the devices infringing the patent rights of medical technology company Masimo. Is.

The full commission upheld a judge’s ruling from January that Apple had infringed Massimo’s rights in light-based technology for reading blood-oxygen levels.

The decision will not have immediate effect as it will now face presidential review and a possible appeal.

President Joe Biden’s administration will have 60 days to decide whether to veto the import ban based on policy concerns before it takes effect. Presidents have rarely vetoed sanctions in the past.

Apple can appeal the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after the review period ends.

An Apple spokesperson said, “Massimo attempted to misappropriate the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of American consumers, while paving the way for its own copycat Apple watch.” “Although today’s decision has no immediate impact on Apple Watch sales, we believe it should be reversed, and we will continue our efforts to appeal.”

Representatives for Massimo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

The ITC decision did not specify which Apple Watch models would be affected by the ban. Massimo’s 2021 complaint said the 2020 Apple Watch Series 6, the first model with blood-oxygen monitoring capabilities, infringed its patents.

Massimo’s complaint says the infringing Apple Watches were made in China. Apple has since moved some of its Apple Watch production to Vietnam.

The ITC case is part of an intellectual property battle between Apple and Masimo that spans multiple jurisdictions.

Irvine, California-based Massimo has accused Apple of stealing its technology and incorporating it into several Apple Watch models. Massimo’s jury trial on the charges in California federal court ended with a mistrial in May.

Apple has separately sued Massimo for patent infringement in federal court in Delaware. It called Masimo’s legal actions a “maneuver to clear the way” for its competing smartwatch.

Apple also faces an Apple Watch import ban in a separate patent dispute with medical technology company AliveCore. The ITC had issued the ban in February but put it on hold during related proceedings on the validity of AliveCor’s patent.

Apple’s wearables, home and accessories business, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods earbuds and other products, generated revenue of $8.28 billion during the third quarter of 2023, according to a company report.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Bario, Grant McCool and Bill Burkroot)

Source: finance.yahoo.com