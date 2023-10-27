(Media labels changed from USA-Qatar/Hamas to Israel-Palestinian/Qatar-Hamas, updated with details about contacts, paragraphs 4-9)

By Humaira Pamuk

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Qatar told the United States it is ready to reconsider Hamas’ presence in Qatar after the crisis is resolved to ensure the release of several hostages taken by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza. A senior US official said. on Friday.

The official said the agreement, which was first reported by The Washington Post, came at a meeting this month in Doha between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

There was no immediate reaction from Qatari authorities to this news on Friday.

The Gulf state, in coordination with the US, is leading mediated talks with Hamas and Israeli officials on the release of more than 200 hostages captured in the Palestinian group’s October 7 cross-border attack.

The wealthy gas-producing country has secured the release of four hostages through talks with both Israel and Hamas.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s prime minister said talks being held by the Gulf Arab state for the release of hostages held by Hamas were progressing and he hoped to achieve a breakthrough soon.

Hamas opened its political office in Doha in 2012 and several Hamas officials, including the group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh and former head Khaled Meshaal, regularly spend time in Doha.

At a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on October 14, Blinken said there could be “no more business with Hamas” when asked if the US wanted Doha should close the political office of Hamas.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the purpose of the political office is “a way to bring communication and peace to the region, not to instigate a war.” He said it is important to keep communication channels open. (Additional reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha, Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Howard Goller)

Source