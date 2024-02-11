(Adds byline, background on case in paragraphs 4-9)

By Jody Godoy

Feb 11 (Reuters) – A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify again in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, prompting the regulator and the billionaire to agree on a date and location for an interview. Gave one week time for.

The order issued Saturday night by U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler formalized a temporary ruling she made in favor of the regulator in December.

The SEC sued Musk in October to force the Tesla and SpaceX CEOs to testify as part of its investigation into the 2022 purchase of Twitter, the social media giant he later renamed X. Musk declined to participate in an interview in September that was part of the. investigation, the SEC said.

The agency is investigating whether Musk followed the law when filing required paperwork regarding his purchase of Twitter stock, and whether his statements regarding the deal were misleading.

Musk resisted the SEC’s attempt to interview him, saying he had already done so twice and accused the regulator of harassment.

Beeler rejected that argument. He said in the decision that the SEC had the authority to issue subpoenas, seeking relevant information.

If the SEC and Musk cannot agree on a date and time for the interview, Beeler said he will listen to both sides and make a decision for them.

The rift between Musk and the SEC began when the regulator sued him in 2018 after he tweeted “funding secured” in reference to a possible plan to take Tesla private. To settle that case, Musk agreed to have a Tesla lawyer investigate his tweets about the electric vehicle maker. The SEC reportedly sued him again in 2019

violation of that provision

,

Musk has asked the US Supreme Court

Review Agreement

, saying it was a violation of their constitutional right to freedom of expression. (Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Paul Simao)

