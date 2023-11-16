(Full update with Treasury statement)

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – The United States targeted 10 individuals on Thursday in a new round of sanctions aimed at curbing Russian influence in the Western Balkans, the U.S. Treasury said.

Treasury also imposed sanctions on 20 entities, including 11 based in Russia, pursuant to executive orders related to the Western Balkans and Russia, according to the Treasury website.

Other approved institutions are located in North Macedonia, Liberia and the United Arab Emirates. Three oil tankers registered in Liberia were also targeted.

Treasury said the Western Balkans-related sanctions are the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on politicians, other individuals and organizations to counter Russian efforts to prevent the region’s integration into international institutions.

Under sanctions, all property and other assets of those targeted are located in the United States or controlled by U.S. citizens, and Americans are generally prohibited from doing business with them.

Those banned include people from Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

They include Savo Cvijetinovic, a senior official in the Republika Srpska (RS) political party led by pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik, who is already under US sanctions for alleged corruption and promoting the secession of the Serb-dominated half of Bosnia. Are under. and Herzegovina.

The statement said Cvijetinovich is an RS representative of a company owned by a former Russian Air Force deputy chief of staff, which “facilitated the illegal transfer” of Ukraine-made helicopter engines to Russia.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Cvijetinovich or others cleared for comment.

It said Dodik’s Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining, Petar Jokic, was also a target, having signed a deal with his Croatian counterpart to build a pipeline from Croatia to a Russia-owned refinery in the RS.

Dodik’s Moscow representative, Dusko Perovic, was sanctioned for lobbying meetings between Dodik and Russian President Vladimir Putin, working between the RS government and an unidentified Russian billionaire, and working for two of the billionaire’s companies, the Treasury said. Was.

In 2022, Dodik said that the United States was accusing him of corruption despite there being no criminal proceedings against him.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

