WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) – U.S. antitrust enforcers argued on Wednesday that a federal judge ruled that Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard was legal under competition law. , got it wrong in their latest effort. Stop the deal.

Microsoft closed the deal on October 13 after receiving approval from British regulators. The deal was originally proposed in January 2022 as the largest acquisition in the history of the gaming industry.

Speaking for the Federal Trade Commission, lawyer Imad Abyad argued that the lower court judge held the agency to too high a standard, effectively requiring it to prove that the deal was anti-competitive.

He told a three-judge appeals court panel in California that the FTC only had to show that Microsoft had the ability and incentive to block Activision’s games from rival game platforms to prove the agency’s case.

He said the FTC “has shown that this is what Microsoft did in the past,” referring to allegations that Microsoft made some Zenimax games exclusive after purchasing that company.

The FTC is fighting an uphill battle, given that it lost the lower court battle and that the EU and Britain have signed off on the agreement.

The legal fight is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to fight mergers and price gouging that affect consumers in areas ranging from prescription drugs to airline tickets.

Speaking for Microsoft, lawyer Rakesh Kilaru described the FTC case as “weak” and said the agency had asked for too much leeway from the lower court judge. “It is also clear that the standard cannot be as low as the FTC is suggesting,” he added. “This cannot be a mere glimpse of evidence.”

He argued that the agency failed to show that Microsoft had an incentive to block “Call of Duty” from rival gaming platforms.

The judges actively questioned both lawyers, with Judge Daniel Collins pressing the FTC’s counsel on how the concessions Microsoft made to British antitrust enforcers affected the US market.

He also seemed to object to Abyad’s claim that more analysis of the deal is necessary, especially since Microsoft has recently made deals with rivals, including with Sony last summer.

“This was not a hasty action on the part of the FTC,” he said.

Two antitrust scholars who heard the arguments said the FTC faced a tough task to win.

Former FTC general counsel Alden Abbott said the finding of “clear error” by the lower court judge is “really harsh”, comparing it to the idea that the court ignored a witness’s important evidence. Abbott said the appeals court said the trial judge had considered “a large amount of record evidence”.

The FTC filed a lawsuit in December 2022 aimed at blocking the deal, arguing that Microsoft was using Activision’s popular games to stifle competition for its Xbox consoles and dominate the fast-growing subscription and cloud gaming businesses. Will do. But a federal judge in California ruled in July that she failed to make her case.

