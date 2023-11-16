UPDATE 1-US drops antitrust case against Google in landmark lawsuit

(adds further testimony, context)

Washington, November 16 (Reuters) –

The US government returned to basics on Thursday in its argument against Alphabet’s Google, ending the evidentiary phase of the court battle in which it accuses the online search leader of breaking antitrust laws with its tactics.

In the trial, which began on September 12 and is widely expected to end on Thursday, the Justice Department is trying to prove that Google is a monopolist and has illegally abused its power for its own benefit.

Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia will decide the case, the first of four aimed at reining in tech leaders. The government has filed a second case against Google, as well as one case each against Meta and Amazon.com.

The government’s final witness, MIT economics professor Michael Winston, argued that Google’s nearly 90% US market share meant it had little incentive to improve quality.

“When there’s no competitive threat, they’re not making that investment. And the quality is lower,” Winston said under questioning from the Justice Department’s Adam Seward, one of the lawyers who signed the original 2020 complaint against Google. “

Winston disagreed with Google’s argument that it would have to compete with Microsoft to be exclusively pre-installed on smartphones. He said Google’s payments to Apple and others, totaling $26.3 billion in 2021, are essentially monopoly profits given to distributors. “Google made huge profits on these contracts.”

Alphabet reported a net profit of $19.69 billion during July to September, up from $13.91 billion in the year-ago period. Total revenue for the quarter was $76.69 billion.

“Google has exercised significant market power by raising prices. It has done this to capture as much of advertisers’ surplus as possible,” Winston said, citing Google’s experiments. That when it raised advertising rates there was little reaction from advertisers. “Each time, they found it was profitable to raise prices.”

Witnesses from Verizon, Android maker Samsung and Google have previously testified about the company’s annual payments to ensure its search is the default on smartphones and browsers and to keep its market share in the stratosphere.

No decision has been made on whether to hold closing arguments, the final stage of the trial. (Reporting by Dianne Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: finance.yahoo.com