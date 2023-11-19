,

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 19 (Reuters) – The third round of U.N. talks to try to deliver the world’s first treaty to control plastic pollution has drawn more than 500 proposals from participants, participants said on the final day of talks on Sunday. Said.

Negotiators, who have held a week of talks in the Kenyan capital called INC3, have until the end of next year to reach an agreement to control plastic, which generates an estimated 400 million tonnes of waste every year. Is.

The plastics industry, oil and petrochemical exporters including Russia and Saudi Arabia have said a global agreement should boost recycling and reuse of plastics, but environmental campaigners and some governments say there is little point in producing less in the first place. Needed.

Environmental group Greenpeace said a successful agreement would require the United States and the European Union to show much better leadership than they have so far.

Greenpeace head of delegation Graham Forbes said, “The bitter truth is that INC3 has failed to fulfill its original purpose: to mandate the preparation of a first draft of the treaty text.”

“This is not progress. This is chaos,” he said, referring to the number of applications.

Two more rounds of talks will take place next year to try to finalize the deal.

Bethany Carney Almroth, an eco-toxicologist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden who was involved in the talks, said delegates were also considering an additional session to analyze the scale of the problem.

“Plastic is linked to climate change, biodiversity loss and other major threats and crises we face as a human population on the planet,” he said.

The United Nations said a statement would be issued after the talks conclude on Sunday.

Stewart Harris, spokesman for the International Council of Chemicals Association, an industry body that supports measures such as reusing plastic containers as opposed to production bans, said the Nairobi talks have yielded ideas that would be suppressed in Canada where There will be a next round. Negotiations will be held.

One of the most popular proposals was from Switzerland and Uruguay, which discussed more about curbing harmful polymers and chemicals of concern.

The International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), a global network of non-governmental organizations, said it was supported by more than 100 states.

The United Nations Environment Program says less than 10% of plastic waste is recycled, while the International Union for Conservation of Nature says at least 14 million tons of plastic waste is disposed of in the oceans each year.

Canada, Kenya and the European Union are among those who said plastic production needs to be limited, while Russia, Saudi Arabia and a coalition of others have called for an emphasis on recycling.

Members of the Saudi delegation at the talks declined to speak to Reuters, while Russian representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Barbara Lewis)

