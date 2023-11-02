(Adds Toyota comments in paragraphs 4-5)

by Joseph White and David Shepardson

DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Leaders of the United Auto Workers signaled the next step in their campaign to capitalize on the union’s success in bargaining with the Detroit Three: Toyota, Tesla and other non-union U.S. auto factories. Launch organizing campaign.

“What could @Toyota workers win if they joined the #StandUpUAW campaign?”. Brian O. Shepherd, UAW organizing director, posted on social media Wednesday the comments after Toyota agreed to raise wages for U.S. workers by 9% and cut in half the time it takes for new hires to reach the top pay rate. done.

Other foreign automakers are reviewing recent auto-sector wage hikes. Honda told Reuters it is evaluating recent UAW deals with Detroit Three automakers and will remain competitive.

Toyota said that working together with its plant employees has provided “a history of stable employment and earnings for our employees.”

“The decision to unionize is ultimately made by our employees,” the automaker said in a statement.

UAW President Sean Fenn is expected to deliver a video address Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) detailing the union’s new contract with Stellantis.

Fenn has used recent video addresses to telegraph the union’s determination to organize workers at Toyota, Tesla and other non-union U.S. automakers, including in temporary agreements with Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. The received record increment has been used.

“One of our biggest goals coming out of this historic contract win is to create an event like we’ve never done before,” Fain said Sunday. “When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it will be not just with the Big Three, but with the Big Five or Big Six.”

Tim Smith, director of UAW Region 8, whose region includes several non-union auto factories in the southern United States, said workers at those plants are reaching out to the UAW.

“You can’t believe the calls that come in,” Smith told Reuters.

UAW workers are monitoring the calls, most of which are from Toyota’s massive assembly operation in Georgetown, Kentucky. The Toyota complex is not far from one of the largest local unions, the UAW, which represents Ford’s Kentucky Truck and Louisville Assembly plants.

Smith said it’s important that workers consider total pay and benefits, not just the pay rate. “We got them a raise,” he said. “If (Toyota workers) get the call, which they have, we’ll educate them and be there for them.”

The UAW has tried and failed for years to organize non-union U.S. auto factories, most of them built by Asian and European legacy automakers in southern U.S. states where so-called right-to-work labor laws exist for workers. Makes paying union dues optional.

Recently, the union tried but failed to garner enough support from workers to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory. Tesla’s Fremont plant was once a UAW shop when it was jointly owned by GM and Toyota and was known as NUMMI.

“There’s nothing to stop the Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. They could if they wanted to. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing?” Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted in 2018.

The UAW filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over that tweet, and the NLRB deemed the tweet a violation of labor laws, which prohibit management threats against workers for supporting unionization. Earlier this year, a US appeals court upheld the NLRB’s decision.

increasing cost gap

From 2015 to 2020, the UAW’s organizing efforts were hampered by a federal investigation into corruption in the UAW’s top ranks.

Fenn won the UAW presidency earlier this year by promising sweeping reforms.

Toyota’s move earlier this week to raise wages is consistent with a strategy that Japanese automakers and other non-union automakers have used to ward off UAW organizers.

Nonunion automakers have kept hourly wages in the Detroit Three close to UAW rates. But overall their labor costs are lower because they pay less for health and retirement benefits than unionized automakers. They also use more temporary workers, who are paid less.

The result is that foreign automakers’ overall average hourly labor cost is $55 an hour, compared to $64 an hour under the old UAW contract, Ford sources estimated before the new contract agreements. US labor costs at Tesla are estimated at $45 to $50.

Assuming that UAW workers in Detroit Three ratify the agreements that call for a 25% wage increase for veteran workers, restoring cost-of-living allowances, and increasing wages by 150% for temporary workers, That said, the gap will widen.

(Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington, additional reporting by Ben Kleiman in Detroit, editing by Matthew Lewis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com