By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea met in the port city of Busan on Sunday, seeking to revive cooperation between the Asian neighbors and paving the way for a summit of their three leaders. Demand was made.

Even as China and the United States have mended soured ties, including this month’s summit between their leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, Beijing remains concerned that Washington and its key regional allies are tightening their three-way partnership. .

Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo had agreed to annual summits since 2008 to boost diplomatic and economic exchanges, but bilateral disputes and the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans, with the three leaders last meeting in 2019. Had happened.

The three top diplomats met in Busan for their first such meeting since 2019, when officials from the three countries agreed to arrange a trilateral summit at the “earliest convenient time” in September.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said he expected to hold in-depth discussions on North Korean issues, including people-to-people exchanges, climate change, and seeking “practical results” on issues such as trade and the economy.

“Above all, it is important to further institutionalize trilateral cooperation so that it can develop into a stable and sustainable system,” Park said at the meeting.

He said officials will work to ensure that the summit of the leaders of the three countries is held as soon as possible.

Park met separately on Sunday with her counterparts, Japan’s Yoko Kamikawa and China’s Wang Yi.

Park and Kamikawa condemned North Korea’s launch of its first spy satellite last week and agreed to step up response to the arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said Kamikawa, spoiling the cooperative tone, described a South Korean court order to compensate a group of women forced by Japan to work in its wartime brothels as “extremely regrettable” and called for an appropriate response from Seoul. Asked to take steps.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said Wang warned Park not to politicize economic and technology issues amid China-US tensions over semiconductor and other trade disputes.

Kamikawa met Wang on Saturday and expressed hope for security talks between Tokyo and Beijing “in the near future.”

China’s Foreign Ministry said Wang highlighted the need for both sides to ensure they “do not pose a threat” to each other and respect the legitimate concerns of both.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have moved to repair relations soured by history and trade disputes, and held a historic three-way summit with Biden in August.

In July, Wang warned that US efforts to strengthen ties with Seoul and Tokyo could stoke regional tensions and provoke confrontation. (Reporting by Hyeonhee Shin in Seoul; Additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Hyunyoung Yi in Seoul; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)

