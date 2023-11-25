(Adds context, description of hostages; paragraphs 3, 6, 7-12)

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) – Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that 20 Thais were still in captivity after Palestinian militant group Hamas freed 10 civilians from Gaza, following an agreement during the first ceasefire of the seven-week war. Civilians are being held.

The freed hostages will return home after spending 48 hours in hospital, the ministry said in a statement following a deal struck down by Friday’s swap of hostages from Israeli jails for Palestinians.

“It is now estimated that 20 Thai nationals have been abducted,” the ministry said, however, adding that four of the Thais released on Friday were not previously confirmed to have been held by Israel. Went.

“We sincerely hope that the remaining hostages will be treated humanely and will be safely released as soon as possible.”

The only one released was a Thai woman who was being held by Hamas, ministry photos showed, as the group met with doctors at a medical center in Israel.

A source briefed on the talks said the release was unrelated to the ceasefire agreement with Israel and followed a separate track of talks with Hamas brokered by Egypt and Qatar.

The ministry thanked the governments of Egypt, Iran, Israel, Malaysia, Qatar and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as others involved in the “extreme efforts” that led to the release.

Earlier reports said about a dozen Thai people had been released.

About 30,000 Thai citizens work in Israel, one of the largest groups of migrant workers, many of whom are in the agricultural sector.

Among those released on Friday was Vichai Kalapat, whose girlfriend told the BBC she saw him alive in a car carrying hostages from the border.

He initially believed he was one of at least 30 Thai civilians killed in the October 7 attacks and had posted messages of condolence on social media.

The group included the only Thai woman captured, Natthawari Munkan, a factory worker and mother from a rural and poor area where many move to seek opportunities abroad.

Thongkoon Onkaew told Reuters that authorities said his son, Natthaporn Onkaew, a 26-year-old farm worker, was not among the first group released, though he added, “I’m waiting for good news.”

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Editing by William Mallard)

