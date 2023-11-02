(Adds context to paragraphs 4-10)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Tesla delivered 72,115 China-made electric vehicles in October, down 2.6% from a month earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars rose 0.6% from a year earlier.

Chinese rival BYD, which makes EV and hybrid models from its Dynasty and Ocean series, delivered 301,095 passenger vehicles in October, up 5% from September and 38.4% from the same month last year.

Elon Musk’s Tesla has prioritized sales over earnings, especially in China, where the US EV giant has come under increasing pressure from local rivals. Aggressive discounting has hit its margins but failed to increase its market share.

Tesla’s market share in China’s EV segment declined to 9.89% in the third quarter, from 12.98% in the second quarter and 9.93% a year earlier.

It missed third-quarter estimates for gross margin, profit and revenue. It also lowered third-quarter forecasts for its global deliveries, as planned factory upgrades for the revised version of the Model 3 curbed production.

Tesla debuted the refreshed and higher-priced Model 3 in China in September and officially began deliveries on October 26.

Domestic automakers have made more headway in the world’s largest auto market, where foreign brands including Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors and South Korea’s Hyundai Motor have stepped in to close or scale back their operations.

Tesla’s biggest Chinese rival BYD regained its market leadership in the third quarter with a 22.12% gross margin.

Huawei-backed EV brand Aito has also made a splash recently, with its revamped M7 model garnering more than 50,000 orders within the first 25 days after going on sale in mid-September. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jamie Freed, Sonali Paul and William Mallard)

Source: finance.yahoo.com