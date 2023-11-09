UPDATE 1-Swedish EV maker Polestar cuts delivery forecast, halves margin target

(Adds executive comments in paragraphs 6 and 7 and details in paragraphs 11 and 12)

By Abhirup Roy

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar on Wednesday cut its 2023 delivery forecast to the low of its first guidance and halved its gross margin target, amid fears of a slowdown in EV demand and global economic uncertainty. Gave.

Higher interest rates to cool stubborn inflation have hampered sentiment as consumers looking to buy EVs face higher borrowing costs which have largely been offset by price cuts by automakers to stimulate demand. compensates.

Polestar, which operates in 27 markets globally, said it will now deliver about 60,000 vehicles this year, down from between 60,000 and 70,000. It reiterated that forecast last month after lowering the target from a previously estimated 80,000 in May.

The US-listed company, founded by China’s Geely and Volvo Cars, also said it would achieve a gross margin of 2% in 2023, down from its previous forecast of 4%.

The company said on Wednesday it would double down on cost cuts to boost margins and that it had secured additional term loans from Volvo and Geely totaling $450 million, which mature in June 2027.

“These actions and these initiatives have been taken in the context of a more challenging market environment currently and this is reflected in our volume aspirations,” Polestar Chief Financial Officer Johan Malmqvist said in an interview with Reuters.

CEO Thomas Ingenlath said Polestar, focusing on premium rather than mass-market sales, is pursuing profitability rather than volume and would shy away from cutting prices.

Polestar’s revised forecast on Wednesday came as market leader Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his concern over increasing factory capacity until interest rates fall, in line with similar warnings from General Motors and Ford last month.

EV startup Lucid cut its full-year production forecast on Tuesday “to prudently align deliveries.”

Even as pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions ease, Polestar has had to grapple with production delays and increased competition, especially from Chinese players, leading the company to cut jobs to curb costs. Have been forced to do.

Following additional debt from Volvo and Geely and efforts to reduce costs, Polestar said it would need external funding of about $1.3 billion in debt and equity until cash flow breaks even in 2025. The company said it sees gross margins in the high teens for total annual volume of about 155,000 to 165,000 vehicles in 2025.

Polestar reported cash and cash equivalents of $951.1 million at the end of September, compared with $1.06 billion three months earlier.

Revenue rose 41% to $613.2 million in the third quarter, primarily due to increased prices of its vehicles, but operating losses widened 33% to $261.2 million due to higher expenses. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Rod Nickel and Jamie Freed)

