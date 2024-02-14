UPDATE 1-Stellantis Lancia unveils all-electric Ypsilon for new effort outside Italy

(Adds comments from Lancia CEO in paragraphs 4-5, 9 and 11)

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Lancia revealed its new Ypsilon compact car on Wednesday, the first of three new models promised by the premium brand as part of a multi-year relaunch plan under which It will again sell the vehicle outside its Italian home market. ,

After being reduced to just a single model sold only in Italy, the 117-year-old brand, part of Stellantis, also plans a mid-size crossover in 2026 and a compact hatchback in 2028, both fully electric.

The brand plans to make its fleet 100% electric from 2026.

Unveiling the new Ypsilon in Milan, the brand’s CEO Luca Napolitano said Lancia is targeting customers of Audi and Mini.

“I look at those brands with great respect,” he said. “But I’m not afraid to say that, in Italy, we look to their customers for the Audi A1 and Mini”.

Initially presented in its battery-electric (BEV) version with a 51 Kwh battery giving a range of up to 403 kilometers (250 mi), the new Ypsilon will go on sale in Italy before the summer in a limited launch series of 1,906 units . Italian design furniture manufacturer Cassina.

It will be priced at 39,500 euros ($42,270), including VAT, but excluding government purchase incentives. Prices are expected to be lower for full-series versions of the car, which will also be available in a hybrid model in a few weeks.

The new Ypsilon replaces the existing version of the car, which is cheaper and slightly smaller, and sold about 45,000 units last year.

“It’s different, in a different segment,” said Napolitano.

Sales of the new Ypsilon in other European markets will depend on a network of 70 dealers in major cities, Lancia said in a statement. They will start with Belgium and the Netherlands in mid-2024, followed by France and Spain, and Germany is scheduled for 2025.

The aim is to make 80% of Ypsilon’s sales in Italy and 20% abroad, the CEO said.

The new car will be built in Zaragoza, Spain, on the same platform as several other Stellantis models, including the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, Peugeot’s 208 and Opel’s Mokka and Corsa.

