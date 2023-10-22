(adds description, citation)

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Stephan El Shaarawy’s 90th-minute goal gave AS Roma a 1-0 win over ten-man Monza at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, giving the hosts a third consecutive Serie A win.

A brave Monza team, who had Danilo D’Ambrosio sent off in the 41st minute after a second booking, looked like they would hold Roma to a scoreless draw, before a late goal from El Shaarawy gave the home side Gave full three marks.

“They didn’t deserve to lose the game,” Mourinho said afterwards.

“My team was always in trouble, we made a lot of mistakes and we suffered losses. It was a game with a low technical level but a high emotional level.”

It was a goal that involved four Roma substitutes. Nikola Zalewski’s cross from the left was headed back across the area by Rasmus Christensen, El Shaarawy nodded the ball behind him and Sardar Azmoun chested it in before taking his shot.

Azmoun’s effort was blocked by Monza’s diving defenders, but the ball went only to El Shaarawy, who fired a lovely right-footed volley, giving keeper Michele Di Gregorio no chance.

The goal not only brought Monza to its knees, but also delighted Jose Mourinho. Roma’s poor start to the season saw them start the day in 11th place, but they have now moved up to sixth with 14 points, overtaking Monza, who have dropped to 11th with 12 points .

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino said, “I am proud of my players and their performance.”

“In 10 vs 11 we played a great game. That’s football too, we didn’t deserve it and this game will help us move forward.”

The Roma manager was shown a red card for gestures made towards the Monza staff in stoppage time, and it means that Mourinho will not be on the bench for Roma’s next league game away to his former club Inter Milan.

“I don’t know why I got the red card, I just pointed to the bench, didn’t say a word,” said Mourinho.

“The Monza bench put a lot of pressure on the referee, he should not have behaved like that.”

Monza had been unbeaten in five games before this match and had played three games without conceding a goal. Di Gregorio made two good saves in the first half and hit the post twice in the second half before Roma scored the winning goal. (Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Christian Radnage)

