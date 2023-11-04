(Adds citations to paragraphs 4-6, references)

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any “normal person” would be outraged by pictures of “bloodied children” in the Gaza Strip, but Russians needed to “keep a clear mind.” .

Putin was commenting on the Oct. 29 riot at Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Muslim-majority Dagestan region, when hundreds of people stormed the airport in search of Jewish people who had just arrived on a flight from Tel-Aviv. Came full.

Putin has accused Ukraine and the West of provoking trouble, a charge Kiev and Washington have rejected as false.

“As far as these events in Makhachkala… it was easy to throw a spark, very easy. Against the background of the horrors that are happening there (in Gaza), it is easy to do that, because… when you see the suffering and “Blood-covered children, you clench your fists and tears well up in your eyes.”

Putin further said:

“And that, I think, is the reaction of any normal person. And if there is no such reaction, then the person does not have a heart, he is made of stone. Despite this, we must understand these events with a clear mind. And we must understand where the root of evil lies.”

Apparently alert, authorities in Dagestan managed to evacuate the passengers to safety, but a bus carrying them was chased around the airport by a mob angry at the Israeli bombing of Gaza in response to the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas in October. did. .7.

Police made more than 80 arrests and Putin called an emergency meeting with security chiefs to discuss what could be done to prevent a recurrence.

Russia, which wants an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and supports a two-state solution, has tried to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict, but has angered Israeli officials by inviting a Hamas delegation to Moscow. Have given.

After this, Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the Russian Ambassador to complain. (Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Andrew Osborne, Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

