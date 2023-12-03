,

At least one dead in earthquake in southern Philippines

Residents started returning home, hundreds of shocks

Agencies lift tsunami warning in Philippines, Japan

By Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Dec 3 (Reuters) – Philippine residents were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck the south of the country, killing at least one person, disaster officials said. Minor damage to some infrastructure was reported.

Saturday night’s earthquake shook parts of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces, prompting evacuations and tsunami warnings for coastal areas in the country and Japan.

A woman died when a wall collapsed on her body as she fled her home with her family to seek safety in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, disaster official Mon Cabollas said.

“The tsunami threat associated with this earthquake has now largely passed over the Philippines,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a statement. But people in at-risk communities were advised to pay attention to instructions from local authorities.

In the coastal town of Carrascal, in Surigao del Sur, all evacuees have returned to their homes, disaster official Antonio told DWPM radio station. “If we need to evacuate again, we are prepared.”

More than 600 aftershocks were recorded, and Phivolcs urged caution as people resumed normal activities.

The Philippine Coast Guard has put all its ships and aircraft on alert for possible dispatch.

“We started going back to our homes early on Sunday, although we are still shaking because of the shaking,” Julita Bicap, 51, a front desk worker at the GLC Suites hotel in the seaside town of Bislig, said Sunday morning after power was restored. Are.” Around 5 am (2100 GMT)

“There are still aftershocks. Last night we were at the evacuation centre, including my two foreign guests. One of them had already returned to the hotel,” Bicap told Reuters. He said he noticed a small crack in the front wall of the hotel.

Authorities recorded minor damage to homes, while the aviation agency recorded minor cracks on wall tiles at some regional airports.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the strongest tremor was of magnitude 6.5.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located on the “Ring of Fire”, a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to seismic activity.

A maximum wave of 0.64 meters (2 ft) was recorded at Philvolks’ Hinatuan-Bislig Bay station. Waves of 40 cm (1 foot 4 inches) were recorded on Japan’s Hachijojima island, about 290 km (180 miles) south of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The US tsunami warning system initially warned of waves up to 3 meters (10 ft) above normal high tide level.

PhilVolks said the quake, which struck at 10:37 p.m. (1437 GMT) on Saturday, was at a depth of 25 km (15 miles). (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by William Mallard)

