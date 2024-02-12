UPDATE 1-Poland’s Tusk heads to Paris, Berlin due to security concerns, Trump at large

,

by alan charlish

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) – Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is visiting France and Germany on Monday, as the three EU members look to move closer amid growing security risks and concerns over Donald Trump’s possible return to the U.S. presidency. trying. ,

With the war in Ukraine soon to enter its third year, Trump sparked outrage among Western partners by suggesting on Sunday that the United States cannot protect NATO allies that do not do enough on defense from a potential Russian invasion. Not spending.

Warsaw, Paris and Berlin view EU unity on defense and increased 27-member support for Ukraine as crucial at a time when US support for Kiev is wavering amid political infighting in Washington.

A Polish government source said, “Europe has to act united… It’s a matter of answering the question of what will happen if Trump wins. We don’t have time, we have to have huge defense industry capacity.” Needed.”

The source said Europe urgently needed joint production of ammunition and that Poland was no longer blocking “strategic autonomy” – which would make Europe less dependent on others.

This change has been seen elsewhere in Europe.

“Now for the first time the Polish government is saying that strengthening the sphere of European security defense capabilities is not a contradiction to a stronger NATO,” said Dietmar Nieten, the German official in charge of cooperation with Poland.

Relations between Poland and Germany were strained due to eight years of Nationalist rule in Warsaw. In the campaign for October’s Polish election, the Law and Justice (PiS) party, in power from 2015 to 2023, cast Berlin as the villain on everything from migration to energy.

However, analysts say the return of former European Council President Tusk as prime minister makes it easier to reinvigorate the “Weimar Triangle” platform of political cooperation created between Germany, France and Poland in 1991.

Eastern European concerns

A second Polish government source said the format gave Warsaw a way to present the concerns of eastern EU members. “We first talk to our neighbors, we understand their concerns and then we are able to convey these concerns to our German and French partners on behalf of the region,” the source said.

As well as Tusk’s talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, foreign ministers will meet in Paris on Monday.

A French diplomatic source said it was necessary to inject new energy into the European project in a crucial election year for Europe and the United States.

The French source said talks would focus on issues such as combating Russian disinformation and helping Ukraine strengthen the European defense industry.

“If these three countries agree on key issues they could have a major impact on the rest of the EU,” the diplomat said.

A delicate topic is the question of German reparations for Poland’s losses in World War II.

PiS demanded 6.2 trillion zloty ($1.55 trillion) in compensation but Berlin rejected it. The new Polish administration has taken a different approach, with Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski saying that Germany should think about the issue in a “constructive” way.

“The only possible way to resolve the reparations issue is to turn it into a discussion about security and defence,” said Piotr Buras, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

“German defense investment, including to boost Poland’s security, would be a far-sighted answer.”

($1 = 4.0093 zloty) (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Sarah Marsh in Berlin, John Irish in Paris; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

