Nov 1 (Reuters) – PayPal Holdings on Wednesday raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates, as payments giant Banks stressed resilient consumer spending trends during the key holiday shopping season. .

The company’s shares rose 2.5% in extended trading after the results. It also named Jamie Miller as its new chief financial officer.

Consumer spending has seen remarkable strength this year, and analysts expect that enthusiasm to continue through the holidays, as companies offer deep discounts on everything from electronics to clothing to lure inflation-weary shoppers.

Online sales during the U.S. holiday season, which includes some of the biggest shopping days like Cyber ​​Monday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday, are expected to grow 4.8% from a year earlier, according to a report from Adobe Analytics in October.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted profit to be about $4.98 per share, up from $4.95 previously. Analysts on average had expected $4.92, according to LSEG data.

However, analysts are focused on PayPal’s margins, which have disappointed investors in recent quarters. The company’s low-margin business products have grown strongly, while growth of its branded products has slowed due to increasing pressure from competitors such as Apple.

PayPal cut its annual forecast for adjusted operating margin expansion to 75 basis points from the 100 basis points previously expected. Adjusted operating margin in the third quarter was 22.2%.

PayPal’s revenue rose 9% on an FX-neutral basis to $7.4 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $7.38 billion.

US consumer spending increased in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and travel, keeping spending on a high growth path in the fourth quarter, according to US Commerce Department data.

Total payments volume rose 13% on an FX-neutral basis in the third quarter to $387.7 billion, exceeding Street expectations of $377.9 billion.

The firm earned $1.30 per share on an adjusted basis in the third quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectation of $1.23 per share. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elluri)

