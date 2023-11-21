(Adds response from OpenAi in paragraph 5)

by blake britain

Nov 21 (Reuters) – OpenAI and Microsoft were sued on Tuesday over claims they misused the work of non-fiction authors to train artificial intelligence models based on services such as OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

Author and Hollywood Reporter editor Julian Sancton, who is leading the proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, said OpenAI used thousands of non-profits without permission to teach its large language models to respond to human text signals. -Copying fictional books.

The lawsuit is one of several filed by groups of copyright owners against OpenAI and other tech companies over alleged misuse of their work to train AI systems, including authors John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and Jonathan Franzen. Are. The companies have denied the allegations.

Sancton’s complaint is the first author lawsuit against OpenAI that also names Microsoft as a defendant. The company has invested billions of dollars in artificial intelligence startups and integrated OpenAI’s systems into its products.

A spokesperson for OpenAI declined to comment on Tuesday’s lawsuit, citing pending litigation. Microsoft representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Although OpenAI and Microsoft refuse to pay nonfiction authors, their AI platform is very valuable,” Sancton attorney Justin Nelson said in a statement. “The premise of OpenAI is nothing less than large-scale theft of copyrighted works.”

Sancton’s lawsuit says OpenAI copied non-fiction books including his “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgian’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night” to train its GPT large language model.

The complaint also states that Microsoft has been “deeply involved” in the training and development of the models and is also liable for copyright infringement.

Sancton sought an unspecified amount of monetary damages from the court and a court order to stop the alleged violations. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by David Barrio and Aurora Ellis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com