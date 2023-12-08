(Jensen Huang quotes, adds context)

By Rozana Latif and Fanny Potkin

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 8 – Nvidia is in advanced talks with Malaysian group YTL on a data center deal, three sources familiar with the matter said, as the US chip giant looks for more business from Southeast Asia.

The potential tie-up will include collaboration on cloud infrastructure, and is likely to be located at YTL’s data center complex in Johor, the southern Malaysian state bordering Singapore, one of the people said.

A second person familiar with the matter said the partnership would give businesses in Southeast Asia access to Nvidia’s AI chips through cloud computing.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was visiting Malaysia on Friday, declined to comment directly on the potential deal.

“YTL is an extraordinary company, (Malaysia) is an important hub for SEA (South East Asia) computing infrastructure, which requires access to land, facilities and power, and YTL is a key player in this,” he told Reuters in a news release. Can play a great role.” conference. “It would be our privilege to partner with YTL in any way.”

YTL, whose telecom division agreed to a cloud gaming partnership with Nvidia this year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Southeast Asia becomes increasingly important as a “growing technology hub” for Nvidia, Huang told reporters he was considering artificial intelligence infrastructure projects in Singapore or Malaysia. He said the company will “potentially announce some major investments” in Singapore this week.

About $2.7 billion of the company’s revenue in the quarter ended October, or 15%, came from Singapore, up 401% from the same period last year. Singapore hosts several Asian headquarters of American and Chinese technology giants and more than 1,100 AI startups.

The CEO told reporters on Friday that Nvidia is working with 80 startups in Malaysia. (Reporting by Rozana Latif in Kuala Lumpur, Fanny Potkin and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore, and Max Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Sri Navaratnam and Gerry Doyle)

Source: finance.yahoo.com