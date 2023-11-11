(Adds details in paragraph 3, adds external comments in paragraph 7)

By Patrick Wingrove

PHILADELPHIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk said on Saturday the heart-protective benefits of its wildly popular Vegovy obesity treatment go beyond just weight loss, according to new data presented at a major medical meeting on Saturday.

Early data from the Danish drugmaker’s Select trial, released in August, showed that Vegovy, which helps patients lose an average of 15% weight, reduced the incidence of heart attack, stroke or death from cardiovascular disease by 20%. Is done.

The full results of the study, presented before a standing-room-only crowd at the American Heart Association’s annual scientific meeting in Philadelphia and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that the drug may have benefits in addition to the known health benefits of losing weight. It also has other beneficial effects. ,

The researchers said the heart risk difference between patients who received Vegovy, known chemically as semaglutide, and placebo began to appear almost immediately after starting treatment.

In a study of overweight and obese patients, based on body mass index, who already had heart disease but did not have diabetes, Wegovi reduced the risk of non-fatal heart attack by 28%, non-fatal stroke by 7%. % and reduced the risk of heart-related death by 15%. % compared to placebo.

Novo said that given that the patients had not yet begun to lose weight when the cardiovascular benefits first appeared, this suggests that the heart protection was not entirely a result of weight loss.

In an NEJM editorial accompanying the study, Drs Amit Kheda and Tiffany Powell-Wiley wrote that the study results fill an important gap in understanding the potential benefits of GLP-1. The trial results could expand the drug’s reach to millions of additional patients with coronary artery disease, they wrote.

The study researchers said that while understanding the mechanisms of cardiovascular protection from semaglutide remains speculative, the consistent effect on associated risk factors supports the idea that there are multiple pathways behind the drug’s clinical benefit.

Related risk factors include inflammation, blood pressure and blood sugar control, all of which can impact heart health.

The researchers reported that Wegovi patients experienced a reduction in C-reactive protein, a sign of inflammation, as was reported with cholesterol-lowering statins, which are known to significantly reduce cardiovascular risks. Is.

“(Vegovi’s) cardiovascular benefits are a combination of several factors, but I would call glycemic (blood sugar) control, weight loss and inflammation,” Martin Lang, head of development at Novo Nordisk, said in an interview.

According to the study, in a 17,604-patient trial with a median duration of 33 months, about 1,500 people taking Wegovi discontinued treatment due to adverse side effects, mostly gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea and vomiting, compared with 718 patients in the placebo group.

Although the trial was not designed to measure weight loss, participants lost an average of about 10% of their total body weight. Novo said patients in the heart study don’t need to track diet and exercise as they do in obesity trials.

Novo said the study showed Wegovy was safe and well tolerated, consistent with previous semaglutide trials.

Lang said he expects the company’s application to update Wegovi’s label so it can be approved for cardiovascular benefits in the U.S. in the first half of next year and in the European Union in the second half. Drug regulators may update information on drug labels to include new data or to reflect new indications for use after initial approval.

Novo Nordisk reported last week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its label update application under priority review, meaning the agency will make a decision within six months.

US and UK drug regulators on Wednesday approved Eli Lilly’s rival weight loss treatment, which was previously approved and marketed as Monzaro for diabetes. (Reporting by Patrick Wingrove, editing by Bill Berkrot and Dianne Craft)

