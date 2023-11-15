UPDATE 1-Microsoft introduces its own chips for AI with an eye on costs

(Adds comment from Amazon Web Services, details about use of AMD chip in paragraphs 8 and 16-17)

by Stephen Nellis

Nov 15 (Reuters) – Microsoft announced a pair of custom-designed computing chips on Wednesday, joining other big tech companies facing the high costs of providing artificial intelligence services. Bringing key technologies in-house.

Microsoft said it doesn’t plan to sell the chips but will instead use them to power its subscription software offerings and as part of its Azure cloud computing service.

At its Ignite developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft unveiled a new chip called Maia to accelerate AI computing tasks and provide the basis for its $30-per-month “CoPilot” service for business software users as well as developers who want to Presented. To create custom AI services.

The Maia chip was designed to run large language models, a type of AI software that underpins Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service and is a product of Microsoft’s collaboration with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Other tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet are struggling with the high cost of delivering AI services, which can be 10 times higher than traditional services like search engines.

Microsoft executives have said they plan to tackle those costs by complementing a nearly all-encompassing company-wide effort to infuse AI into its products through a common set of foundational AI models. The Maia chip is optimized for that task, he said.

“We think this gives us a way we can provide better solutions to our customers faster, at lower cost and at higher quality,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI group.

Microsoft also said that next year it will provide cloud services to its Azure customers that run on the latest flagship chips from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Microsoft said it is testing GPT 4 – the most advanced model of OpenAI – on AMD’s chips.

“It’s not something that’s displacing Nvidia,” said Ben Bajarin, chief executive of analyst firm Creative Strategies.

He said the Maya chip will allow Microsoft to sell AI services in the cloud until personal computers and phones become powerful enough to handle them.

“Microsoft has a very different kind of core opportunity here because they’re making a lot of money per user for services,” Bajarin said.

Microsoft’s second chip, announced Tuesday, is designed to save internal costs and respond to Microsoft’s main cloud rival, Amazon Web Services.

The new chip, called Cobalt, is a central processing unit (CPU) made with technology from Arm Holdings. Microsoft revealed on Wednesday that it is already testing Cobalt to power its business messaging tool Teams.

But Microsoft’s Guthrie said his company also wants to sell direct access to Cobalt to compete with the “Graviton” series of in-house chips offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We are designing our Cobalt solution to ensure that we are very competitive both in terms of performance as well as price-to-performance (compared to Amazon’s chips),” Guthrie said.

AWS will hold its own developer conference later this month, and a spokesperson said its Graviton chip now has 50,000 customers.

“AWS will continue to innovate by providing future generations of AWS-designed chips to deliver better price-performance for customer workloads,” the spokesperson said after Microsoft announced its chip.

Microsoft provided some technical details that will allow assessing the competitiveness of the chips compared to traditional chip makers. Both are made with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s 5-nanometer manufacturing technology, said Rani Borkar, corporate vice president of Azure hardware systems and infrastructure.

He said the Maia chip will be wired with standard Ethernet network cabling rather than the more expensive custom Nvidia networking technology used in the supercomputers Microsoft built for OpenAI. “You will see us moving further down the path of standardization,” Borkar told Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Edmund Claman and Jonathan Oatis)

