MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) – A prolonged closure of two major U.S.-Mexico rail bridges vital to billions of dollars of cross-border trade would cause “huge losses,” top Mexican farm lobby CNA has warned.

In a statement late Tuesday, CNA said inventories of yellow corn and soymeal, vital to Mexico’s vast livestock sector, were dwindling, threatening beef and pork exports.

According to the lobby, the supply of Mexican soymeal lasts only 3-8 days, while the supply of yellow corn lasts 8-20 days.

“The flow of goods and supply of inputs is essential for the livestock sector and industrial use,” it says.

Earlier on Tuesday, major rail freight operator Union Pacific Corp. said two major border bridges connecting El Paso, Texas, to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and Eagle Pass, Texas, to Piedras Negras, Mexico, account for about 45% of its cross-border shipments. Are.

The bridges were closed by US border officials on December 18 amid an increase in crossings by illegal immigrants.

The railroad operator estimates that the total economic impact of the closure will exceed $200 million per day.

Union Pacific said it is working to prevent congestion at the border, stressing that it will become more difficult to restart cross-border trade as long as the bridge remains closed.

On Monday, Mexico’s main poultry producers’ association issued a similar warning.

Union Pacific said it is working with multiple government agencies to reopen the two border crossings.

Earlier this week, Union Pacific reported that its other locations could not handle the additional traffic.

In September, about 8,000 trailers carrying $1 billion worth of goods were stranded at the US-Mexican border after authorities closed crossings and imposed additional security checks amid a similar surge in migration. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Valentine Hilaire; Additional reporting by Atreyi Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shaunak Dasgupta and David Alire Garcia and Miral Fahmy)

