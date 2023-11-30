(Adds additional comments from sources in paragraph 4, background on merger plans in paragraphs 6 to 8)

FRANKFURT/ROME/BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) – Lufthansa and Italian state airline ITA Airways are giving up take-off and landing slots at Milan-Linet Airport to try to get approval for their merger from the EU’s competition authority. Can. Sources told Reuters.

Lufthansa wants to acquire a 41% stake in ITA with the aim of taking it over completely. The EU Commission is obliged under the bloc’s laws to ensure that a merger does not harm competition to the detriment of consumers.

The EU believes that ITA and Lufthansa together move too much traffic between Milan and Lufthansa’s hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich and Vienna, according to a person familiar with the matter, who said this is where the European There is a possibility of doing something for the union. Tell”.

Two sources said a ban at Rome airport was unlikely because Lufthansa and ITA would not have a dominant market position there.

The EU Commission and Lufthansa declined to comment. ITA could not immediately be reached for comment.

ITA and Lufthansa have been in contact with EU officials since the summer to try to finalize the merger, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently seeking approval from the EU Commission.

Trade unions in Italy and Germany had also appealed to the EU for early approval so that the future of ITA could be secured.

Three sources said the airlines hope the discussions will lead to the EU Commission approving the merger in a process expected to last no more than 25 days. Any further review would have to last at least 90 days.

