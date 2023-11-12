,

Deal will create third largest lithium producer

,

Arcadium aims to expand footprint in Western Australia

,

CEO says no apparent need to take Australian JV partner

(CEO adds comment paras 7-10)

By Scott Murdoch and Melanie Burton

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Allchem ​​will start meeting Australian investors on Monday ahead of a vote next month to approve a $10.6 billion merger with U.S. lithium major Livent, which will take a hit amid weak lithium demand and prices around the world. Will become the third largest producer of.

If Allchem ​​shareholders vote for the deal on Dec. 19, Livent CEO Paul Graves will take the top job at newly formed Arcadium Lithium. The transaction has been recommended by independent experts in a report compiled by financial advisor Kroll.

The merger of the two companies will create the world’s third-largest lithium producer by volume with assets spread across Australia, Canada and Argentina. US-based Albemarle Corp and Chile’s SQM are the top two producers.

Graves has said that one of his first priorities will be to expand Arcadium’s footprint into the world-class lithium districts of Western Australia.

Buyout activity in Australia, the world’s leading lithium supplier, has been frenetic this year, as at least two potential deals by global chemicals companies have been scuttled after companies led by mining magnates acquired blocking stakes.

Albemarle abandoned its $4.3 billion deal for Liontown Resources after Hancock Prospecting appeared on the register with a nearly 20% shareholding, emphasizing its ability to execute the project as a potential partner.

“The starting point is that we know there are world-class assets in Western Australia, so if you want to own and operate the best assets you have to work here,” Graves told Reuters.

But there would be no obvious reason for Arcadium to work with a partner, as it already has the capital and skills needed to develop the projects.

“It may make sense for some people to have an experienced Australian miner as a partner. That would not be the case with Arcadium.”

Under the deal, Allkem shareholders will get one share in the combined entity for each share they own and the company will eventually own 56% of the new firm.

Livent shareholders will get 2.406 shares in the new firm, which will be called Arcadium Lithium, for every existing share.

The world’s largest lithium producers, including Livent, have said they are bullish on long-term demand despite a recent decline in prices due to fears that electric vehicle adoption will slow.

Livent Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit two weeks ago and cut its annual revenue and earnings forecasts, blaming expansion delays in Argentina.

The companies estimate that the deal will create pre-tax operating cost synergies of approximately $125 million per year by 2027.

“Allkem and Livent… have operating and development assets that are in relatively close proximity in Argentina and Canada, creating opportunities for shared infrastructure, coordinated operations and more efficient logistics,” the Kroll report said.

“Such proximity can lead to more efficient resource use, cost savings and capital expenditure savings, creating a special set of synergies that are not easily achieved when geographically dispersed.”

Livent was formed in 2018 when FMC Corp spun off its lithium division. Allchem ​​was formed in 2021 by the combination of Galaxy Resources and Orocobre. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Robert Birsel and Miral Fahmy)

