(Expert commentary adds additional details in paragraphs 5-7, 12-14)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levin

Nov 21 (Reuters) – A Florida judge found “reasonable evidence” that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other managers knew the automaker’s vehicles had faulty autopilot systems but still drove the cars in unsafe ways, according to a ruling. Permission was given to run from.

Judge Reed Scott in the Circuit Court of Palm Beach County ruled last week that plaintiffs in a fatal crash lawsuit can sue and claim punitive damages against Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. Information about the order was not given earlier.

The decision is a blow to Tesla as the company won two product liability trials in California over its Autopilot driver assistant system earlier this year. A Tesla spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Florida lawsuit stems from a crash north of Miami in 2019 in which owner Stephen Banner’s Model 3 drove under the trailer of an 18-wheeler big rig truck, which veered off the road, causing the roof of the Tesla to be torn off. And Banner died. A test set for October was delayed, and has not been rescheduled.

University of South Carolina law professor Bryant Walker Smith called the judge’s summary of the evidence significant because it suggests “alarming discrepancies” between what Tesla knew internally and what it was saying in its marketing.

“This opinion opens the door to a public hearing in which the judge seems willing to accept a lot of testimony and other evidence that could be quite awkward for Tesla and its CEO,” Smith said. “And now that lawsuit could result in a punitive damages award.”

The Florida judge found evidence that Tesla “engaged in a marketing strategy that portrayed the products as autonomous” and that Musk’s public statements about the technology “had a significant impact on beliefs about the products’ capabilities.”

Scott also found that the plaintiff, Banner’s wife, should be able to argue to jurors that the warnings in Tesla’s manuals and the “clickwrap” agreement were inadequate.

The judge said the crash was similar to a fatal crash involving Joshua Brown in 2016, in which the Autopilot system failed to detect crossing trucks, causing the vehicle to go under a tractor trailer at high speed.

“It would be reasonable to conclude that Defendant Tesla, through its CEO and engineers, was fully aware of the problem of ‘Autopilot’ failing to detect cross traffic,” the judge wrote.

Banner’s attorney, Lake “Trey” Little III, said he is “extremely proud of this outcome based on evidence of punitive conduct.”

The judge also cited a 2016 video that showed a Tesla vehicle driving without human intervention as a way to market Autopilot. A disclaimer appears at the beginning of the video stating that the person in the driver’s seat is there only for legal reasons. “The car is driving itself,” it said.

That video shows scenarios that are “not disparate” from how the banner unfolded, the judge wrote.

“The absence of this video indicates that the video is ambitious or that the technology is not currently available in the market,” he wrote. (Reporting by Dan Levin; Editing by Richard Chang and Stephen Coates)

Source: finance.yahoo.com