By Yuvraj Malik and Stephen Nellis

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Apple said on Thursday demand for its iPhones is strong in China, seeking to reassure investors who are worried it is losing its share to upstart Huawei Technologies and other local smartphone makers. Losing ground.

“In mainland China, we set a quarterly record for the September quarter for iPhone,” Chief Executive Tim Cook told Reuters in an interview. “We had four of the top five best-selling smartphones in urban China.”

Apple appears to have gained market share in China in the July-September period, even as the overall smartphone market declined, he said on a conference call with analysts.

Cook said the company expects to sell more iPhones in the holiday quarter, despite sales being one week lower this year than last year.

Research firm Canalys estimates that total smartphone sales in China fell 3% in July-September from a year earlier as consumers bought fewer smartphones due to a shaky economic recovery.

This was a slower pace of decline than in previous quarters, a sign that the market recession had subsided. iPhone sales in China fell 6%, Canalys said.

On the other hand, analysts expect Huawei’s China smartphone sales to grow strongly this quarter. Its Mate 60 Pro phone has made headlines for using an advanced China-made chip despite being troubled for years by US sanctions.

Apple said Thursday its overall sales in China fell 2.5%, but it blamed tough sales of Mac computers and iPads. Cook said sales there increased after taking foreign exchange rates into account.

Apple’s sales in China have fallen in three of four quarters in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Analysts said they remain optimistic about Apple’s demand outlook in China during the fourth quarter as there are signs that the broader smartphone market is picking up.

Demand for the iPhone 15 series is also increasing in preparation for the annual Singles Day shopping festival by major Chinese online retailers.

Although Apple sometimes allows partner sellers in China to offer discounts to drive demand, these retailers are also locked into “value for money”.

Over the past two weeks, platforms including JD.com, Pinduoduo and Alibaba’s Taobao have offered major deals on iPhone 15 models.

Down to 1,501 yuan ($205.14) from the retail price.

“While the latest iPhone series performed poorly in China in the launch quarter due to supply discrepancies on the Pro Max as well as a shortened pre-holiday shopping period, it improved in the year-end quarter with a strong performance from the 11.11 sales event. Can be seen.” research consultancy Counterpoint wrote in a note on Friday.

Apple’s comments followed optimistic remarks from its chip supplier Qualcomm on Wednesday, which indicated that a two-year slump in the smartphone market was easing, led by a recovery in China.

Qorvo, another wireless connectivity chip supplier to Apple, also said that its China customers’ inventory levels are gradually falling and the company recorded its biggest booking quarter in more than two years.

Qualcomm also faces new competition from Huawei’s chips, but said on Wednesday it does not expect Huawei’s re-entry into the market to affect its relationship with Chinese smartphone companies.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Yelin Mo in Beijing, additional reporting by Arshiya Bajwa and Harshita Varghese in Bengaluru; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

