By Heekyong Yang

ULSAAN, South Korea, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor Co on Monday launched a 2 trillion won ($1.52 billion) dedicated electric vehicle (EV) plant in South Korea, as the automaker accelerates a shift to electrification. .

Hyundai Motor, the world’s No. 3 automaker by sales along with its partner Kia Corp, plans to start mass production of EVs from the plant in the first quarter of 2026 after completing construction in 2025.

The factory in Ulsan in the country’s southeast will have an annual capacity of 200,000 units and the company said its first model will be an electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) from its luxury brand Genesis.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes the Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis brands, said in April that it plans to launch 31 EVs by 2030.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Yoosun Chung, Hyundai Motor CEO and other officials, including the Ulsan Metropolitan City Mayor, attended the event to witness the ground breaking of the EV factory, which will be the automaker’s first new plant in South Korea in 29 years. Is. Hyundai’s Ulsan complex is its largest manufacturing site.

The unprecedented development comes after Hyundai Motor said it would stick to its EV rollout plans – a stark contrast to some rivals who have pulled back EV production due to cooling demand.

Last year, Hyundai Motor Group broke ground on a $5.54 billion EV and battery plant in the US state of Georgia.

Asked if the company has any plans to build additional dedicated EV plants, Hyundai Motor CEO Jehoon Chang told reporters it is currently focused on plants in the United States and domestically.

Chang also said Hyundai was monitoring sentiment in the EV market, but he believed the trend for EVs was positive despite issues with the lack of charging infrastructure.

Citing declining demand for EVs, General Motors Co. said it will delay production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickup trucks by a year at a plant in Michigan. Ford Motor Co. is temporarily cutting one in three shifts at the plant that builds its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

Tesla Inc. is also slowing plans for a Mexico factory, while GM and Honda announced last month they were scrapping a $5 billion plan to develop low-cost EVs together. ($1 = 1,316.5100 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang, editing by Ed Davis)

