(Recap with arrest, adds details in paragraphs 3-5, 10, 13-15; quote from city leader in paragraph 9; poll in paragraph 16)

By Jessie Pang and Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were arrested on Sunday just before voting began in a “patriot-only” district election, a move that has marginalized formerly popular opposition figures in the city amid national security restrictions. has put.

The pro-China government is trying to boost turnout, as some observers believe turnout was high during Hong Kong’s massive pro-democracy protests, unlike previous council elections in 2019, which saw a record 71 % voting took place and a landslide victory for the democratic camp.

Police arrested three members of the “League of Social Democrats” in the central business district, the group said. It planned to protest against the “birdcage election”, saying it lacked any democratic scope, given the requirements for scrutiny by authorities, which effectively barred all Democrats from running in the election. .

“The right of Hong Kong people to vote and be elected appears to be absent,” the group said in a statement.

The police did not immediately reveal the basis for the arrest. The city’s constitution guarantees freedom of assembly.

Regulations introduced in July reduced the number of directly elected district council seats by approximately 80% compared to four years earlier.

Now all candidates must undergo national security background checks and secure nominations from pro-government committees. At least three pro-democracy groups, including moderates, and even some pro-Beijing ones, failed to garner enough nominations.

‘Difficult to talk about democracy’

These changes have further narrowed electoral freedoms in the former colony, which Britain returned to Chinese rule in 1997. A crackdown under the national security law imposed by China in 2020 led to the arrest of former district councilors and the dissolution of major opposition parties.

“Implementing the principles of patriots governing Hong Kong is the last piece of the puzzle for us,” said Hong Kong leader John Lee, voting with his wife. He claimed that the last election in 2019 was used to sabotage governance and endanger national security.

Security was tight around many polling stations and more than ten thousand police were deployed to maintain order.

While some Western governments say the national security law imposed by China has been used to crush dissent, China says it has brought stability to the financial hub after prolonged pro-democracy protests in 2019.

For weeks, major pro-Beijing and pro-government parties have been campaigning to boost turnout and plastering the streets with posters and leaflets. On Saturday night, the Harbourfront Carnival featured fireworks and patriotic pop singers making a last-minute appeal to people to vote.

Some were not convinced.

“The broad political spectrum of voices that we saw in four years is all gone,” said Tang, 27. She said she would boycott the vote and asked to be recognized only by her family name.

At 12:30 pm (0430 GMT) turnout was about 11.6%, down from 31% at the same time in the last election.

“It is very difficult to talk about democracy or democratization in today’s Hong Kong,” said Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at the Baptist University of Hong Kong and a former pro-democracy lawmaker.

“What they are doing now is setting up a so-called patriot-only governance structure.” (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Joyce Zhou, Dorothy Yam and Edward Cho; Editing by James Pomfret and William Mallard)

Source