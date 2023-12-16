,

Efforts to destroy Hamas pushed Israel deeper into Gaza

,

Hamas gets huge stockpile from war material made in Gaza

,

Expert says tunnel network remains a challenge

,

Israel’s Netanyahu vows war until ‘complete victory’

(Updates Palestinian death toll in paragraph 9, adds link)

By Dan Williams, Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Jonathan Saul

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) – The Israeli military’s death toll in Gaza has already almost doubled since the ground offensive began in 2014, a reflection of how far it has penetrated the territory and Guerrilla tactics have been used effectively by Hamas. Strategy and an expanded arsenal.

Israeli military experts, an Israeli commander and a Hamas source described how the Palestinian group has used a large weapons stockpile, its knowledge of the terrain and a vast tunnel network to turn Gaza’s streets into a deadly maze.

They have everything from grenade-armed drones to powerful dual-charged anti-tank weapons.

Since Israel’s ground campaign began in late October, about 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry advance into cities and refugee camps, based on official Israeli figures. About a quarter were tank crews.

This compares with 66 in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited three-week ground incursion, but the goal was not to eliminate Hamas.

“The scope of this war cannot be compared with 2014, when our forces mostly did not move more than a kilometer inside Gaza,” said Yaakov Amidror, a retired Israeli major-general and former national security adviser who is now Jewish. Are in the institute. US National Security Agency (JINSA).

He said the Army “hasn’t found a good solution for the tunnels yet,” as the network has expanded significantly over the past decade.

Israel’s offensive began after an October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen, which Israel said killed 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostage – some of whom are now free. went.

Nearly 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, leading to international calls for a ceasefire and even Israel’s staunch ally the United States calling for a change in strategy and more precise strikes. .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel would continue the war “until complete victory.” Israeli officials have said it could take several months to complete.

“It’s been a challenge from day one,” Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser Ophir Fok told Reuters. He said Israeli soldiers had to pay a “heavy price” for the offensive.

“We know that we will probably have to pay additional costs to accomplish the mission.”

heavy fighting

Hamas posted videos on its Telegram channel this month showing fighters with bodycams weaving through buildings to launch shoulder-fired rockets at armored vehicles. One of them, posted on December 7, was from Shejaiya, east of Gaza City, an area where both sides reported heavy fighting.

In another post on December 5, a camera emerges from a tunnel like a periscope, scanning an Israeli camp where soldiers rested. It was later hit by an underground explosion, the post said.

Reuters could not verify the video.

A Hamas source, who spoke to Reuters from inside Gaza on condition of anonymity, said fighters moved as close as possible to the ambush, “taking advantage of the ground that we know like no other Others do not”, often wandering around or emerging from tunnels.

“There is a huge difference between our power and their power, let’s not fool ourselves,” he said.

Hamas has not said how many of its fighters have been killed. Israel’s military has said it has killed at least 7,000 people. The group had previously rejected the Israeli figure, saying it included civilians.

Hamas spokesmen outside Gaza did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment for this article.

An Israeli commander who fought in 2014 said that the expanded scope of the operation meant there would be more troops on the ground, giving Hamas “protector advantages”, so more military casualties could be expected. He asked not to be named because he is an active reservist in the war.

Israel’s military does not release the number of troops involved or other operational details.

Israel’s Channel 12 television showed an army reserve unit, alerted to the locked doors, breaking through the wall of a building and entering a room, discovering a weapons cache.

Mirroring tactics used in 2014, Israel’s military posted photos on social media showing routes torn through built-up areas by bulldozers so soldiers could avoid existing roads, which contained landmines. Can happen.

Even in some districts of northern Gaza, where many buildings have been reduced to rubble, fierce fighting continues.

building forces

“Since 2014, Hamas has taken some big steps to build its power,” said Eyal Pinko, a former senior official in Israel’s intelligence services who is now at Bar Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

He said some advanced weapons, such as Russian-designed Kornet anti-tank missiles, were smuggled in with the help of Hamas ally Iran. But he said Hamas has mastered the production of other weapons in Gaza, such as RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenades, and the militants now have large munition stockpiles.

Hamas posts said the group’s weapons included “tandem” anti-tank weapons with two charges to penetrate armor, which Pinko also said were in the militants’ arsenal.

Hamas videos often show large explosions when vehicles collide. Israeli military experts say the explosion does not necessarily mean a vehicle was destroyed as they say it could also have been caused by defensive systems that exploded to intercept incoming projectiles.

Ashraf Abouelhoul, managing editor of Egypt’s Al-Ahram daily, who previously worked in Gaza and is an expert on Palestinian affairs, said the militants came as close as possible to launch missiles and “locally made projectiles.” .

But he said Israeli drones and other tactics are eroding their ability to surprise, even in urban areas. “The fight in the city has become more difficult for the militants,” he said.

Israel’s military posted a video this month that it said showed militants emerging from a tunnel beneath a bombed building, before missiles struck both of them.

“Hamas may post its new weapons and tactics, (but) in principle, it remains a guerrilla resistance movement,” said Alexander Grinberg, a former Israeli military intelligence officer at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

(Reporting by Dan Williams, Samia Nakhoul and James McKenzie in Jerusalem, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Jonathan Saul in London; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Source