December 8, 2023
by Fu Yun Chi

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google on Friday criticized a potential order from EU antitrust regulators to sell part of its lucrative adtech business, saying it was disproportionate and not fair to its advertising partners.

The comments from Google director Oliver Bethel and its vice president of global ads Dan Taylor came after the US tech giant responded to EU charges issued to the company in June.

Bethel told reporters, “We are opposed to divestiture. We don’t think this is the right outcome for this case. We think this is a highly efficient part of our business.”

“And that kind of measure would be disproportionate in these circumstances and we have explained this to the Commission in response to their objections,” he said.

The European Commission said Google has abused its dominance in the online advertising technology industry through its market power on both sides of the supply chain since 2014.

The Commission says it did this by ensuring that both its arbitration instruments on the buy side and the sell side would favor its own ad exchange AdX in the matching auction.

Taylor said it is common in the industry to serve both advertisers and publishers, with many competitors doing the same.

“There are a number of companies that have competitive adtech businesses with us, Amazon, Microsoft, Criteo, Comcast and others,” he told reporters.

Taylor said, “They offer advertising platforms and tools like ours that meet the needs of both advertisers and publishers. It is now common practice to do this in the industry because it benefits both advertisers and publishers.”

“The integrated technology stack will make it easier to provide high quality connections that match the right advertiser to the right ad slot on the publisher page.”

The stakes are high for Google in this latest confrontation with regulators as it concerns the company’s biggest money maker, whose advertising business accounted for 79% of total revenue last year.

Google may seek a closed-door hearing to put its case before senior EU and national antitrust officials before a decision is issued, which could come next year.

(Reporting by Fu Yun Chi, Editing by Louise Havens, Kirsten Donovan)

Source: finance.yahoo.com

