By Mike Scarcella and Greg Bensinger

Dec 11 (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google will try to persuade a federal jury in San Francisco on Monday to dismiss antitrust claims by “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, including a lawsuit filed against Google’s App Store and Android app developers. Transaction fees are at risk.

Lawyers for both companies are set to deliver their final arguments after more than a month of hearing in Epic’s lawsuit, which accuses Google of unlawfully planning to make its Play Store dominant over rival app stores.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, also challenges the fees of up to 30% that Google charges developers for in-app sales.

“The trial has shone a very bright light on what Google has done to impair competition,” Epic attorney Gary Bornstein told jurors on Monday.

Google “systematically blocks” alternative app stores to the company’s Play Store, Bornstein said. Cary, North Carolina-based Epic owns the popular Fortnite multiplayer shooter game.

Google has denied wrongdoing, arguing that it competes “intensely on price, quality and security” against Apple’s App Store.

An attorney for Google was expected to address jurors later Monday.

Epic is seeking a court order to stop Google’s alleged monopoly on Android app distribution and in-app billing. Google has countersued for damages against Epic for allegedly violating the company’s developer agreement.

Google settled claims related to dating app maker Match before the trial began. The tech giant also settled related antitrust claims by US states and consumers under terms that have not been made public.

Epic filed a similar antitrust case against Apple in 2020, but in September 2021, a US judge largely ruled in Apple’s favor.

Epic has asked the US Supreme Court to revive key claims in the Apple case, and Apple is fighting the part of a ruling for Epic that would require changes to App Store rules.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by David Barrio, Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)

