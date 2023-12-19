(Adds background from paragraph 2)

By Jörn Poltz

MUNICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) – A German court on Tuesday invalidated the patent that was the basis of a patent infringement suit brought by CureVac against its domestic rival BioNTech, dealing a blow to CureVac’s claims to a stake worth billions of euros. Put. 19 Vaccine Revenue.

“The patent is being declared invalid for the territory of the Federal Republic of Germany,” Walter Schramm, the presiding judge of Germany’s patent court, said in his decision after the hearing.

CureVac’s Frankfurt-listed shares fell 40% following the decision.

The patent in question is one of several intellectual property titles that CureVac claims were infringed in the ongoing legal proceedings.

BioNTech has responded by challenging the validity of Curevac’s patent and its so-called German utility model, which is easier to obtain than the patent but offers a shorter exclusivity period.

CureVac’s efforts to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine did not succeed during the pandemic, while BioNTech and its partner Pfizer generated more than $40 billion in sales of the combined vaccines in 2021 and 2022.

Analysts have previously said there is too much at stake in the legal dispute for CureVac because giving up even a small portion of that revenue could alter its financial position.

In September a regional German court stayed a separate patent infringement suit brought by CureVac against BioNTech over the use of mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines, which hit CureVac shares.

The Düsseldorf regional court said at the time that it had suspended its proceedings until the German and European patent offices could decide on a legal challenge filed by BioNTech over the validity of CureVac’s intellectual property rights. (Reporting by Jörn Poltz; Writing by Ludwig Berger; Editing by Rachel Morey and Hugh Lawson)

