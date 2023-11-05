UPDATE 1-Foxconn maintains strong year-end sales outlook

(Repeat; full update with details of statement)

TAIPEI, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and a major Apple supplier, on Sunday stuck to its previous outlook of strong year-end holiday sales and said customers in China and the United States Good shopping in America. ,

The fourth quarter is traditionally the hot season for Taiwanese tech companies as they race to supply smartphones, tablets and other electronics to major vendors like Apple for the year-end holiday period in Western markets.

Foxconn said in a statement that operations would “grow sequentially” with the second half of the year being the “traditional peak season” for consumer tech products, sticking to its outlook given last month.

“The outlook for significant growth in the fourth quarter remains unchanged compared to the third quarter,” it said, without elaborating.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said revenue last month reached T$741.2 billion ($23.09 billion), the second-highest for October, up 4.56% year-on-year. % is lower, which comes from a higher base, and is up 12.2%. From September.

Its smart consumer electronics products, including smartphones, saw “significant” month-on-month growth in revenue as demand for new products increased and ahead of China’s Singles Day shopping event this month and the Thanksgiving holidays in the United States, Foxconn said.

The company is Apple’s largest iPhone assembler.

Apple, which launched a new series of iPhones in September, on Thursday gave a sales forecast for the holiday quarter that fell short of Wall Street expectations, hurt by weak demand for iPads and wearables.

Foxconn will release third-quarter earnings on Nov. 14, when it will provide more details on its outlook.

Foxconn’s Taipei-listed shares closed 1.2% lower on Friday ahead of the release of October sales, while the broader market gained 0.7%. Foxconn shares have fallen 4% this year, giving it a market value of $41.5 billion. ($1 = 32.0980 Taiwan dollars) (Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Goodman and Christopher Cushing)

