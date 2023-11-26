(Reproduced with the Company’s Arbitration Notification to Panama)

By Valentine Hilaire and Aleida Moreno

Nov 26 (Reuters) – Canada’s First Quantum notified its intention to launch arbitration against Panama, the Central American nation’s trade ministry said on Sunday, as the country’s top court overruled opponents over voiding an unfair copper contract. Is thinking.

The government of Panama on October 20 approved a contract for Canada’s First Quantum to operate the copper Cobre Panama mine, giving the miner extension options for the next 20 years in exchange for $375 million in annual revenues. Mining rights were granted for 20 years. Panama.

Opponents claim the contract benefits miners too much as mining represents about 5% of the country’s GDP and about 1% of global copper production. Protesters have previously demonstrated over the environmental and economic impacts of the mine and alleged corrupt practices in its approval.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the company has sent a notification of intention to initiate arbitration proceedings.

Panama’s trade ministry said in a statement that First Quantum, miner’s local unit Minera Panama and Franco-Nevada Corporation sent two notifications to an international arbitration center saying it was prepared to defend the country’s interests. Arbitration is a way of resolving disputes by an impartial person or panel who decides the outcome.

Challenges against the validity of the contract have piled up in Panama’s top court, which began deliberations on Friday to rule on several constitutional challenges and is expected to issue a ruling in the coming days.

First Quantum was forced to halt commercial production this week after a blockade by protesters at a major port prevented the miner from receiving shipments of essential supplies.

Tension was rising around the mine and eight Panamanian workers at Canadian miner First Quantum were injured when protesters threw rocks at a bus carrying them, a union leader said earlier on Sunday.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact the protesters. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Aleida Moreno; Editing by Josie Cao)

Source