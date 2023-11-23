(Adds comments to paragraphs 5,16; details in paragraphs 6-9)

by jonathan cable

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) – The decline in euro zone business activity in November eased but remained wide, suggesting the bloc’s economy will shrink again this quarter as consumers continue to restrain spending, a survey said. It is revealed from.

Official data showed the economy shrank 0.1% last quarter, and Thursday’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November indicated the 20-country currency union was likely to do so again in the fourth quarter. Is on the way.

HCOB’s PMI, which is compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good guide to overall economic health, rose to 47.1 from October’s three-year low of 46.5, but was still short of separating growth from contraction. Wale remained firmly below 50 points.

A Reuters poll had predicted a more modest rise to 46.9.

“Continued weakness in euro zone business surveys suggests a recession is on the way. The manufacturing sector is still in trouble, while services continue to decline,” said Mike Bell of JPMorgan Asset Management.

Still, Germany’s recession is showing signs of softening, with both manufacturing and services activity declining at a slower pace than in previous months, raising hopes that the recession in Europe’s largest economy may be shorter than expected. Might be possible.

France

Some recovery was seen but business activity shrank again this month – and by more than expected in a Reuters poll – as demand for goods and services declined in the euro zone’s second-largest economy.

French

morale of industry

was stable in November, official statistics agency INSEE reported earlier on Thursday.

In

Britain

Outside the EU, companies reported a modest rebound in growth after three months of contraction, but orders continued to decline due to higher interest rates and weak demand.

weak demand

The composite PMI covering the bloc’s core services industry rose to 48.2 this month from 47.8, slightly above a Reuters poll estimate of 48.1.

Demand declined for the fifth consecutive month, although at a slower pace than in October. The new business index increased from 45.6 to 46.7.

Manufacturing activity, which has been shrinking every month since July 2022, fell again in November. Its PMI rose to 43.8 from 43.1, beating the survey’s expectation of 43.4 but well below breakeven.

The index measuring output rose to a six-month high of 44.3 from 43.1.

With demand falling, factories cut back on raw material purchases and a large portion of the activity was generated by fulfilling old orders. The backlog of work index rose to 40.1 from 38.4, but this is the 18th month below 50.

This is the first time companies have cut headcount since January 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were in place across the continent. The overall employment PMI fell to 49.4 from 50.0.

“This fits into the bigger picture of a labor market weakening due to a few quarters of negative growth,” said Bert Colligen at ING. (Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Christina Fincher)

