(Updated with confirmation of Herzog meeting in paragraphs 1-4)

By Howard Goller

JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has been accused by civil rights groups of spreading anti-Semitic hatred on his X social media platform, will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday along with Israelis whose relatives Has been captured by Hamas. Gaza.

“In their meeting, the President will emphasize the need to take action to combat rising anti-Semitism online,” Herzog’s office said in announcing the meeting Sunday night.

Musk, a billionaire who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, did not respond to requests for comment through spokespeople for Tesla and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk’s visit coincides with a four-day ceasefire in Israel’s war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza, during which Israel says 40 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas have returned to Israel.

Israel’s Channel 12 said Musk will also meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. There was no immediate comment from his office.

Netanyahu met Musk in California on September 18 and urged him to strike a balance between protecting free expression and fighting hate speech after weeks of controversy over anti-Semitic content on X.

Musk responded by saying that he is against anti-Semitism and against anything that “promotes hatred and conflict”, reiterating his previous statements that X would not promote hate speech.

During that trip, before the war, about 200 people protested against efforts by Netanyahu’s right-wing government to curb the powers of Israeli courts. They gathered outside Tesla’s California factory, where the meeting took place.

Then on November 15, Musk agreed with a post on Was speaking.

The White House condemned it and called it “disgusting propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred” that “goes against our core values ​​as Americans.”

Major US companies, including Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast, halted their advertising on their social media sites.

The “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory believes that Jewish people and the left are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of the white population with non-white immigrants that will lead to “white genocide”.

Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia have increased in the United States and around the world, including the seven-week-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Following the outbreak of the war, anti-Semitic incidents in the United States increased by nearly 400% compared to the period a year earlier, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights anti-Semitism.

Musk has said that No” will be said.

Musk is developing an artificial intelligence startup xAI, and Israel is considered a world leader in this field due to its growing computing and robotics industries.

Israel’s roughly $500 billion economy, previously on track to top 3% growth this year with low unemployment, is now projected to slow to about 2% in 2024 as the war continues.

After an initial 6% decline at the beginning of the war, the shekel has appreciated 8% against the dollar and is now at pre-war levels. Stock prices have also recovered from last month’s steep decline, mainly with the help of local investors.

(Reporting by Kenneth Lee, Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: finance.yahoo.com