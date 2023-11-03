(Adds details from second filing in paragraph 11)

By Chris Prentice and Jody Godoy

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Elon Musk asked a federal judge on Thursday not to compel him to testify in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his $44 billion takeover of social media site Twitter.

Musk filed objections in San Francisco federal court, where the SEC subpoenaed him on October 5 to testify for the investigation, which was slated to begin in April 2022. The SEC’s subpoena exceeds the agency’s investigative authority, is overly burdensome and seeks “irrelevant evidence”, Musk’s lawyers said in the filing.

The SEC has said it was investigating Musk’s 2022 purchase of Twitter stock and his statements and SEC filings related to Twitter — which Musk later named X — and Musk agreed to participate in a September interview for the investigation. Had refused.

Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro has called the investigation “misguided.”

“The SEC’s pursuit of Mr. Musk crosses the line of harassment,” Spiro and Musk’s other lawyers said in a filing Thursday.

The SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The agency has previously said it is within its authority to seek additional testimony from Musk and that it has received new documents in the investigation since his last interview.

On April 4, 2022, Musk revealed that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter. This was 11 days after the SEC’s deadline for such disclosures. Musk initially said he planned to be a passive stakeholder, meaning he did not plan to take over the company.

Later that month, he announced plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion. He later tried to back out of the deal, alleging that Twitter was not disclosing the full extent of bot activity on its platform.

Musk closed the acquisition of Twitter in late October 2022, after a lawsuit was filed to complete the deal.

The SEC said in a court filing that Musk had provided SEC documents related to the investigation and testified via video conference in July last year. But SEC lawyers said they had more questions for Musk after seeing the documents.

Spiro said in a second filing that the SEC has issued 32 subpoenas in the investigation and taken testimony from Musk and at least three other individuals seven times. Musk alone has received five subpoenas for documents and three more subpoenas for testimony, he said.

The SEC has spent 18 months devoting its formidable resources to investigating Mr Musk over alleged untimely filings, the court filing said. “This is the latest chapter in a more than five-year saga of agency harassment against Mr. Musk and related entities.”

The court battle is the latest flare-up in the fractious relationship between the US markets regulator and Musk, the world’s richest man.

The SEC sued Musk in 2018 over posts on social media in which he said he had “funding secured” to take electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. private. Musk settled, but the regulator sued him again in 2019, accusing him of violating the terms of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Musk has accused the agency of increasing “endless” investigations against him and Tesla.

He said he would ask the US Supreme Court to review the validity of his SEC settlement, which requires him to investigate some of his social media posts with a Tesla lawyer. (Reporting by Jody Godoy and Chris Prentice in New York; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Christian Schmollinger)

