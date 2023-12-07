(Adds background of the case, paragraphs 3-7)

By John Kruzel

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Securities and Exchange Commission overstepped its authority in enforcing the consent decree he issued in his Called a “muzzle” on constitutional free speech rights. His lawyer said.

Musk asked the judges to hear his appeal of a lower court ruling in May that had upheld the decree, which bans the social media platform then called Twitter, now called X, over his August 2018 The post originated from the fact that they had “funding secured” for their take off. Electric car company Tesla Pvt., his lawyer said.

A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd US Circuit of Appeals rejected Musk’s claim that the SEC, which had accused him of defrauding investors, was improper in ordering it to conduct a troubling investigation into his use of Twitter. took advantage. Musk bought the social media platform last year and changed its name.

The consent decree was part of a settlement with the SEC under which Musk and Tesla each paid a $20 million fine, Musk gave up his role as Tesla chairman and he agreed to allow a Tesla lawyer to approve certain Twitter posts in advance. Agreed to give.

In its decision, the three-judge panel said Musk could not screen the Twitter posts again because he “changed his mind.” In July the 2nd Circuit rejected Musk’s request to rehear the case.

Musk’s lawyers have said the SEC has no authority to impose a “gag rule” as a condition of the settlement, arguing that it violates the First Amendment’s constraints on government limits on free speech. Is.

Separately, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to reconsider its March ruling that Musk violated federal labor law by posting on Twitter in May 2018 that if Tesla workers had joined a union If so, they will lose the stock options. The 5th Circuit is set to hear arguments in the case in January.

