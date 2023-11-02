(Changes packaging slug for previous AI-UK/Summit-Musk media clients, adds Musk quote on China, jobs and security, full context and Sunak quote from first paragraph)

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk welcomed China’s involvement on artificial intelligence security and said he would like to see Beijing align with Britain and the United States on the topic, the British prime minister said on Thursday. Speaking with Rishi Sunak in London. Musk supported China’s inclusion in the first-ever AI Safety Summit, held at Bletchley Park, England, which brought together leading companies and countries to agree on initial steps to manage the risks of cutting-edge AI models.

“If the United States, Britain and China come together on security, that would be a good thing, because that’s where the leadership usually lies,” he said.

Musk, who was given royal treatment during a visit to China in May, welcomed that Beijing had participated in AI security talks at the event.

“I think it was really important for them to be here. If they’re not participants, it’s pointless.”

Sunak interviewed Musk – honored by Britain as a star guest at the two-day summit – on a small stage in a bedroom at London’s Lancaster House, one of the grandest venues of government. Often used for diplomatic operations.

The self-confessed tech geek freak said he felt “privileged and excited” to host Musk and he used the opportunity to make a very subtle investment pitch when the Tesla and SpaceX founder said That startup firms need higher rewards for taking risks in the sector.

“We have a tax system that supports it,” Sunak said.

magical genie

Delivering diverse discussions before an invited audience of dozens of other business leaders, the final event at the two-day summit was seen as a major step forward in putting AI to good use, allowing people to start thinking about the serious risks it poses.

Musk and Sunak agreed on the potential need for physical “off-switches” to prevent robots from spinning dangerously out of control, referencing “The Terminator” film franchise and other science-fiction movies.

Sunak said, “All these movies with the same plot basically end with someone turning it off.” He said the importance of the physical off switch had formed part of the discussion at the summit earlier in the day.

Musk told Sunak that he believes AI is “the most disruptive force in history”, predicting that the technology will be able to do “everything” and make employment a thing of the past as we know it today.

“I don’t know whether this will make people comfortable or uncomfortable,” he said.

“This is both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be if you have a magical genie who can do everything you want, how can we find meaning in life?” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by William James; Editing by Paul Sandall and Jamie Freed)

