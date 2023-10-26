,

By Balázs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will keep interest rates unchanged at a record high on Thursday, halting a 15-month hike, but may discuss a sharp reduction in its massive portfolio of government debt as it still Is struggling. Hyperinflation.

The ECB has raised rates at each of its last 10 meetings to tackle runaway price rises, but signaled a pause last month as the fastest pace of policy tightening is finally starting to take effect.

Price pressures are finally easing and inflation has more than halved in a year, but the economy has slowed so much that it is already in recession, making any further rate hikes unlikely .

This is set to focus the debate on how long rates need to remain at record highs, a difficult exercise as markets are already betting on the next step in cuts after June, by next October. Two complete moves will be decided. A timeline that some policymakers consider unrealistic.

A further complication is that rising energy costs could keep inflation under pressure just as growth is faltering, leading to countervailing forces that could usher in a damaging period of stagflation, or a period of high inflation and stagnant growth. Are. “We think the discussion is increasingly moving toward the timing of the cut, not whether there should be another increase,” said Martin Wolberg, a senior economist at Generali Investments.

“We believe the fourth quarter could also be a quarter of declining output, so there is a definite possibility that the euro zone will eventually enter a recession and this will ultimately leave its mark on monetary policy as well,” Wolberg said. .

Meeting in Athens for the first time in more than a decade, the Governing Council is expected to find it easier to decide on rates given the commitment to a pause has already been made. The difficult part will be what signals to send about future moves.

Some policymakers are eager for a “sharp” pause or guidance that puts further rate hikes firmly on the table, given that inflation is not expected to return to the ECB’s 2% target until 2025 and Turmoil may increase in the Middle East. Pressure on energy costs.

Others argue that growth prospects are deteriorating so rapidly that the ECB would be better off giving “neutral” guidance with an emphasis on data reliance.

Indeed, the industry is in recession, sentiment indicators are pointing south, consumption is down and even the labor market has started to soften.

Reduction in bond portfolio

An even tougher discussion will be whether to opt for an early reduction of bond holdings in the bank’s 1.7 trillion euro ($1.8 trillion) pandemic emergency purchase program, as advocated by many policymakers.

The ECB has promised to reinvest all matured loans in the scheme by the end of 2024, but some consider this commitment excessive as the ECB is now tightening the policy.

The complication is that the ECB uses these reinvestments as a “first line of defense” to protect weaker economies like Italy, as it can reduce purchases to protect them from undue market volatility.

This suggests that any changes to the plan are not imminent and will be gradual in any case.

“As the ECB has clearly stated that it intends to reinvest PEPP bonds maturing by the end of 2024, a change to an earlier date would undermine the credibility of any ECB guidance,” said Berenberg economist Salomon Fiedler. Would raise strange questions about.”

“At times of high volatility in bond markets, this can be quite inconvenient.”

Another debate that may come up but is unlikely to gain momentum right now is the increase in minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks.

Lenders must keep a certain portion of their assets at the ECB for free and some policymakers want to increase this pool, because paying already profitable lenders a 4% rate on liquidity created by the ECB would put the central bank in a deficit. Is increasing.

Nevertheless, the ECB Board has made clear that such a debate is premature and should only come to the fore next spring when the central bank debates its overall operating framework. ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

