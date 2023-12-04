UPDATE 1-Crypto stocks surge as Bitcoin hits new 2023 high

(Updates prices all the time)

Dec 4 (Reuters) – U.S.-listed cryptocurrency-related stocks rose on Monday, extending their strong gains in November, as Bitcoin climbed above $42,000 to a new high this year.

Shares of companies whose fortunes are tied to cryptocurrencies have surged in recent weeks on optimism about a possible interest rate cut in the US, as well as on the impending approval of Bitcoin funds traded on the US stock market. Inspired by traders who place bets.

Bitcoin rose 4.1% to $41,649, its highest level since April 2022. Earlier in the session it had reached $42,162.

“The impact of (ETF) approval is going to be big in terms of investment appetite because it will be more easily regulated, more attractive and easier to invest in,” said Ipec Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“What we have right now is a risk rally, and Bitcoin is benefiting even bigger from the decline in yields. There is also positive bullish sentiment next year because it is going to be the year of the halving.”

Halving is a process designed to slow down the release of Bitcoin, and Bitcoin prices typically rise after halvings.

Coinbase jumped 7.5%. The stock surged nearly 62% in November, even as the crypto exchange reported a decline in third-quarter trading volume.

Bitcoin investor MicroStrategy, which bought $593 million of bitcoin last month, gained 8.2%.

Bitcoin miners such as Riot Platform, Marathon Digital and CleanSpark jumped between 10.3% and 18.8% respectively, extending their double-digit gains in November.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks bitcoin futures, rose 7.7% and looks set to hit its highest level in more than a year, while the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which allows traders to bet on declines in bitcoin futures. Permits, fell 7.7%.

Investor sentiment towards cryptocurrencies and related assets had been soft earlier this year after a series of high-profile collapses in 2022 led to the withdrawal of more than a trillion dollars from the sector.

However, the recent rally has sent Bitcoin up more than 150% so far in 2023, on track for its best annual performance since 2020. (Reporting by Shruti Shankar and Amrita Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Taseem Zahid)

Source: finance.yahoo.com